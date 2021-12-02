21Shares and ETF Securities partner up to launch world-beating crypto ETFs and education centre

ETF Securities and 21Shares, the world’s first and largest crypto ETP provider, backed by Cathie Wood, are partnering to launch Australia’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and a best-in-class blockchain research and education centre.



Subject to regulatory approvals, the ETFS 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC) and ETFS 21Shares Ethereum ETF (EETH) will provide Australians a way to invest in Bitcoin and Ether, via funds operated by ETF Securities, the world’s first issuer of a GOLD-backed ETP, in partnership with 21Shares the world’s pioneering crypto ETP provider.

Zurich-based 21Shares currently has almost $3 billion in assets under management inside its 20 European crypto ETPs and total 80 listings. The firm has managed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs for almost three years and created the world-first physically backed crypto ETP in 2018.

Graham Tuckwell, Executive Chairman, ETF Securities Australia said: “Once we had decided to build a range of crypto ETFs for the Australian market, there was only one partner we wanted to work with and that’s 21Shares. They are the cutting edge of crypto ETPs in the world today.”

The research and education centre will build on 21Shares investment-grade and cutting-edge research, which is some of the most comprehensive in the world. It covers a vast range of different cryptocurrencies and blockchains. This includes famous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, but also lesser-known but faster-growing cryptos like Solana, Polygon or Avalanche.

The research centre will explain in simple English how the often-complicated world of blockchain works. It will also feature the bleeding edge news on crypto, various blockchain metrics, price action and important news on miners, custodians and other companies in the supply chain.

Hany Rashwan, CEO, 21Shares said: “We are excited to partner with ETF Securities Australia to launch crypto ETFs for Australian investors. This partnership is an opportunity to combine our expertise to provide the simplest and most transparent way to access the best performing asset class of the last 10 years.”

To find out more, visit www.crypto.etfsecurities.com.au

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world.

For more information, visit www.21shares.com.

About ETF Securities Australia

Is the independent champion of specialist ETF solutions. Our growing range of cost-effective and innovation-led ETFs are built to help investors and their advisers achieve better investment outcomes by providing access to yield, thematic equity themes and commodities.

Our specialist multi-asset range goes beyond traditional ‘core’ to help optimise opportunities around enhanced core and satellite exposures. From offering the potential to boost growth, to improving income or aiding greater portfolio diversification, our versatile solutions help make a difference.

Beyond our range of specialist ETFs, we remain committed to acting as an ETF consultant to Australian advisers and investors by providing actionable investor knowledge to help them use ETF solutions more effectively.

