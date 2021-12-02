ObsEva Announces Symposium and Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at SEUD Congress 2021

GENEVA, Switzerland December 2, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced a symposium and three oral presentations on linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, at the 7th Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders (SEUD) Congress being held virtually and in Stockholm, Sweden as a hybrid event from December 9-11, 2021.

During SEUD, ObsEva will host a live symposium entitled, “The potential of the oral GnRH antagonist: a personalized approach for women with uterine fibroids,” chaired by Professor Charles Chapron on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Recovery of Bone Mineral Density (BMD) after Long Term Treatment with Linzagolix in Women with Endometriosis: Results from a Phase 2b Dose-Ranging Trial

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Jacques Donnez

Session Date & Time: Free Communications 1 beginning Friday, December 10th at 4:30 p.m. CET





Title: Long Term Efficacy of Linzagolix for Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trials

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Hugh Taylor

Session Date & Time: Free Communications 6 beginning Friday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m. CET





Title: Long Term Safety and Tolerability of Linzagolix for Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trials

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Jacques Donnez

Session Date & Time: Free Communications 6 beginning Friday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m. CET





