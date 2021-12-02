Wendel’s 20th annual Investor Day

English French

Today, Wendel is hosting its 20th annual Investor Day which is primarily dedicated to showcasing the Group's unlisted companies. The Executive Board will also present an update on the execution of its 2021-24 roadmap.

The Investor Day is an opportunity for the financial community to interact with senior management of the Group's portfolio companies and to get a detailed view on their long-term value creation. Against a still-uncertain background with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Wendel is determined and has financial resources to deploy capital. Wendel’s investment team which has been further strengthened has a wide range of expertise and its listed and unlisted portfolio companies are in excellent condition. This puts the Group in a favorable position to carry out the roadmap.

André François-Poncet, Group CEO, said:

"During the first year of our 2021-24 roadmap, we undertook certain long-term structural changes in our portfolio: the IPO of IHS Towers on the New York Stock Exchange and the disposal of Cromology at very favorable terms. This period has also been characterized by the remarkable operating and stock-market performance of Bureau Veritas, a result of the transformation which management has carried out over the past few years. We have also invested in Tarkett, alongside the founding family, and we have stepped up the development of the Wendel Lab. Finally, we have continued to improve our ESG performance.

Looking beyond these important accomplishments, we are intensifying our search for new investments. We want to accelerate the redeployment of our capital toward companies with higher growth rates, with individual commitments of €150-500m and also via the Wendel Lab (through funds and directly) which we have strengthened with an eye to increasing our exposure to this asset class. We have recently brought additional talented individuals into our Paris and New York investment teams and we are well equipped to carry out new transactions while remaining disciplined and opportunistic."

For further information, please watch Wendel's Investor Day live by connecting to our website (www.wendelgroup.com) beginning at 2:30 PM. A replay will be available for one year.

Agenda

12/02/2021

Investor Day 2021 – Afternoon meeting

03/18/2022

2021 Full-Year Results / Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2021 (pre-market release).

04/28/2022

Q1 2022 trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2022 (pre-market release)

05/19/2022

Shareholders’ Meeting

07/29/2022

H1 2022 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022, and consolidated first-half financials (pre-market release)

10/28/2022

Q3 2022 trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

12/01/2022

Investors' Day 2022

