VCORE, New International Metaverse Token, Closes Oversubscribed Presale

Launching in 2022, VCORE could Enable Up to 1,000,000 Daily Active Users on the IMVU Platform to Play and Earn in the Metaverse

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Enter the Metaverse conference in London, Together Labs, announced VCORE ( www.getvcore.io ), an ERC-20 token that rewards active, international players, creators and earners across the metaverse. Together Labs, the parent company launching the token, announced VCORE will be available to users outside of the U.S. and Canada via its IMVU platform - the leading friend-discovery metaverse and top-grossing social app.

VCORE is a key step to accelerating virtual economies and will set the stage for future growth throughout the broader metaverse. A new token launching in 2022, VCORE should give its users access to a new type of economy where every player may participate in the future of the metaverse.

“This initial presale was to connect with and secure interest from the top strategic crypto and metaverse buyers which know our space well -- and we could not be more pleased to have this select group as part of our project,” said John Burris Chief Strategy & Blockchain Officer of Together Labs. “When we launch VCORE next year we will have a strong one-two punch with our first token - VCOIN, a globally transferable fiat-backed token - and now VCORE to power the next generation Metaverse economy.”

Participants (or their foreign affiliate) in the pre-sale include:

BITKRAFT Ventures , the global investment platform for gaming, esports, and interactive media with investments in Immutable, Manticore, Anzu, Frost Giant and Yield Guild

, the global investment platform for gaming, esports, and interactive media with investments in Immutable, Manticore, Anzu, Frost Giant and Yield Guild Sky9 Capital that has a a focus on driving innovation in Internet, enterprise, and deep technology with leadership from DappReview, Binance and CoinMarketcap and holdings in Blockchain.com, MetaWorld and more

that has a a focus on driving innovation in Internet, enterprise, and deep technology with leadership from DappReview, Binance and CoinMarketcap and holdings in Blockchain.com, MetaWorld and more Executives at GoldenTree Asset Management which hold investments in Coinbase (pre-IPO), ConsenSys and Animoca Brands.

which hold investments in Coinbase (pre-IPO), ConsenSys and Animoca Brands. Jump Capital which has a vast crypto portfolio including 0x, BitGo, BlockFi, Coinlist and others

“TogetherLabs has been pioneering the avatar-based social network for years. With token economics embedded and support for NFTs, it will empower users and change the way players share, create and connect with each other in the metaverse,” said Vincent Niu, Partner at Sky9 Capital. "We are thrilled to be a key part of the initial presale as we believe both the team and the platform has huge potential."

"Unlike other social networks, IMVU’s game mechanics and content marketplace make it uniquely positioned for web3 and to naturally incorporate cryptocurrency and NFTs,” said Scott Rupp, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures. “BITKRAFT saw this unique advantage and is delighted to partner with Together Labs to support the launch of VCORE and unlock the full potential of IMVU’s virtual economy for its active creator and player ecosystem."

Additional participants also include: PEER Venture Partners; Cointelligence Fund; Meteorite Labs; and Marina Capital.

VCORE will launch within IMVU’s thriving virtual goods and services economy. IMVU has over 15 years of experience building an actively engaged community with over 200,000 active creators and over 1,000,000 daily active users. Only international users (non-U.S. and non-Canadian residents) will be able to buy and use VCORE. U.S. and Canadian residents will have access to buy, gift, earn, and hold VCOIN, the globally available digital asset launched in January 2021.

“Launching VCORE is a giant milestone for the IMVU metaverse and its global user base. It is rare that a new token has an immediate audience so large,” said Daren Tsui, CEO of Together Labs and IMVU. “Now, VCORE allows us to reward our international members for their engagement. As players explore, earn, and shape the future of the metaverse, VCORE allows them to hold real-world value in its success.”

Together Labs is building the next generation’s metaverse economy, which includes a number of complementary blockchain initiatives.

Enter the Metaverse , being held in London, is hosted by Tech Circus as part of a series of events focusing on the future of technology.

For more information on VCORE, please visit www.getvcore.io . To learn more and sign up on IMVU, please visit: www.imvu.com .

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world’s largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the iOS/Apple App Store and Google Play Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU’s massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users powers IMVU’s peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web , a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.

About VCORE

VCORE is an international-only ERC-20 token that rewards players and creators to build the future Metaverse and earn for their engagement. VCORE will first be integrated directly into the massive IMVU metaverse and empower the international community to shape the future economy. Along with VCOIN and NFTs, VCORE is another essential building block to accelerate the transition to a complete blockchain economy, setting the new economic standard. For more information, visit www.getvcore.io (no access for U.S. or Canadian Persons).

About Together Labs

Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform; VCOIN, the first regulatory-approved transferable digital currency; VCORE, an ERC-20 token that lets the community create, play and earn in the Metaverse; and WithMe, an upcoming mobile platform.