Determination of interest rate trigger - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2022.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000953334-1 4,56%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,

tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment