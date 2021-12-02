Determination of interest rate trigger - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2022.
The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.
|ISIN
|Interest rate trigger
|DK000953334-1
|4,56%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
