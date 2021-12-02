The global farm management software and data analytics market is expected to reach $5.26 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187440/?utm_source=GNW

Another major driver toward the growth of farm management software and data analytics market is the increased government initiatives toward the upliftment of the market.



Market Segmentation



Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market by Application



The global farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by precision crop farming. High market share and growth potential associated with precision farming as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the wide range of use cases found under this farming type for agricultural software solutions.



Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market by Product



The global farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, integration, scalability, and accessibility associated with software solutions are the major reasons behind the reported growth of this product offering.



Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $498.95 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. Also, leading players in the farm management software and data analytics market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to the growers purchasing farm management solutions. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 17.47% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



365FarmNet, ABACO Group UK, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, AGRIVI, Agroptima, Agworld Pty Ltd, BASF SE, Bushel Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited, CropX Inc., Deere & Company, EFC Systems, Farmers Edge Inc., Granular, Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, IBM Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., SourceTrace, The Climate Corporation, Topcon, Trimble Inc.



Key players operating in the global farm management software and data analytics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that provide the required software for deployment in the agriculture industry. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global farm management software and data analytics market has been done that will help the reader to understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



