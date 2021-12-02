The global space-qualified propellant tank market is expected to reach $3,069.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, End User, Material Type, Manufacturing Process, Propellant Tank and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187439/?utm_source=GNW





Market Segmentation



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by Platform



The satellite platform segment is estimated to dominate the global space-qualified propellant tank market due to the rising development of satellite constellations for communication, Earth observation, navigation, and tracking purposes.



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by End User



The commercial end user segment is estimated to dominate the global space-qualified propellant tank market due to the rising development of small satellite constellations for communication, remote sensing, Earth observation, and navigation by commercial industries.



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by Material



Carbon Fiber material is the most prominent material contributing to the global space-qualified propellant tank market.The space industry has been using carbon fiber composites for manufacturing satellite structures and launch vehicle structures.



For instance, for NASA’s Artemis Program Space Launch System (SLS), a heavy launch vehicle, rocket parts were manufactured using the automated fiber placement (AFP) machine. These rocket parts comprised sandwich structures of more than eight meters in diameter made of carbon fiber skins with an aluminum honeycomb core.



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by Manufacturing Process



Space will continue to be a major source of applications for compression molded composite parts. Compression molding using BMC is an enabling technology for the fabrication of complex composite parts for aerostructures, space, and satellites.



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by Propellant Tank Type



With the growing number of space-qualified propellant tanks, it is anticipated that the requirement for diaphragm tanks will grow in the upcoming years.The tanks are light in weight, reliable, and manufactured at low cost, which has proliferated their use in the aerospace sector over the years.



The tanks are replacing titanium propellant tanks that were previously used for spacecraft application due to low cost and simple design.



Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-qualified propellant tank market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Lockheed Martin, Ariane Group, Northrop Grumman, Microcosm, and Stelia Aerospace North America for space-qualified propellant tank.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Airbus S.A.S, Adam Works, Ariane Group, CU Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nammo AS, OHB SE, Peak Technology, and Stelia Aerospace North America Inc., among others.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space-qualified propellant tank market. Accordingly, a structured approach has been followed, which includes segmenting the pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market, as mentioned below:

Top Segment Players - These are leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), covering ~90% of the presence in the market.



Other Segment Players – These are component providers, covering ~10% of the presence in the market.



However, if a company is not part of the above pool, it has been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

