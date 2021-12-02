global market for cancer microbiome sequencing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187438/?utm_source=GNW



• Offering– Product (Kits and Assays and Software) and Service

• Application– Translational Research and Diagnostics (Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Oral Cancer, and Other Cancer Types)

• Technology – Next-Generation Sequencing (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation, and Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies) and Polymerase Chain Reaction

• End User – Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Increasing Emphasis on the Microbiome’s Potential in the Field of Cancer

• Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing



Market Challenges



• Regulatory Challenges for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies

• Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

• Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Cancer Diagnostics



Market Opportunities



• Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

• Massive Scope for Adoption of Cancer Microbiome Sequencing in Developing Nations



Key Companies Profiled



CD Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, GoodGut, Illumina, Inc., Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc., Micronoma Inc., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Psomagen, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viome, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is cancer microbiome sequencing revolutionizing the field of oncology?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem?

• What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cancer microbiome sequencing?

• What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?



• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

o Offering (product and service)

o Application (translational research and diagnostics)

o Technology (next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction)

o End User (academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the growth opportunities for the cancer microbiome sequencing companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



Our healthcare experts have found the cancer microbiome sequencing industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market for cancer microbiome sequencing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is driven by certain factors, including increasing emphasis on the microbiome’s potential in cancer, global increase in cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing.



Currently, the cancer microbiome sequencing industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the increasing emphasis on the microbiome’s potential in the field of cancer, global increase in cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing.Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on developing cancer microbiome sequencing solutions for applications, including translational research and diagnostics, further supporting researchers and clinicians to unravel insights pertaining to microbiome’s influence on cancer manifestation and progression.



The development of cancer microbiome sequencing products and services enabled the research community to establish effective strategies for discovering novel cancer biomarkers associated with the microbiome, which could be harnessed for the development of cancer microbiome sequencing products for clinical use.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of novel diagnostic tools based on microbiome for supporting physicians to offer early cancer detection. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Illumina, Inc. has been the leading player in the cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the cancer microbiome sequencing market due to the presence of market leaders such as Illumina, Inc. in the U.S. coupled with the significant adoption of high-fidelity cancer microbiome sequencing products and services for translational research. Further, rising fund infusions by the federal organizations and increasing investments for product development, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031. This is majorly attributed to the underlying factors such as an increase in healthcare awareness, steady economy leading to higher focus on research, and widespread adoption of advanced cancer diagnostics, among others.



