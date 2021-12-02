Aircraft Gearbox Market Global Report 2021: Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value during the forecasted period. The major growth drivers for this market include an increase in demand for lightweight aircraft components and the demand for new aircraft.
The aircraft gearbox market includes major players such as Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), Rexnord Aerospace (US), Triumph Group (US), The Timken Company (US), and United Technologies Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world
Based on End User, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The OEM segment is expected to lead the aircraft gearbox market in North America during the forecast period, owing to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing. An increase in aircraft orders, as well as deliveries and an increase in passenger traffic, are the factors driving the growth of the OEM segment.
Based on component, the gears segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The gear component segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing usage of a variety of gears for different platforms such as commercial aircraft, helicopters, fighters, and military transport aircraft during the forecast period.
Based on application, the engine segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America region is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2021
The North American region is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in the forecast period. The growth of the North America aircraft gearbox market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in R&D of aircraft gearbox by countries in this region. In addition, factors including rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient turboprop and piston engine aircraft are expected to drive the demand for the aircraft gearbox market in the region.
Companies Mentioned
- Aero Gear
- Aero Gearbox International
- Avio Aero
- Avion
- CEF Industries
- Liebherr
- Northstar Aerospace
- PBS Velka Bites
- Rexnord Aerospace
- Safran
- SKF
- SKF AB
- The Timken Company
- Triumph Group
- United Technologies Corporation
- ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for New Aircraft
- Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components
- Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters
Restraints
- Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes
- Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries
Opportunities
- Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines
- Increased R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration
Challenges
- High Cost Associated with Introducing New Technological Concepts
- Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Gearbox Manufacturers
- Average Selling Price Analysis
- Aircraft Gearbox Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
Technology Analysis
- Increasing Use of Composites and Metal Alloys
- Use of Low Corrosive Materials and Corrosion Protection Agents
- Use Case Analysis
- Use Case: Thermal Performance Analysis of Gas Turbine Aero Engine Accessory Gearboxes
- Use Case: Real-Time Data Acquisition and Control System
- Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox Market
- Operational Data
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Industry Trends
- Technology Trends
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Impact of Megatrends
- Who to Whom Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox Market
- Innovations and Patent Registrations
