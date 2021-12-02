Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market Trends and Forecasts Research Report 2021-2030

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market Report" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies till 2030. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth opportunities for Fc fusion therapeutics, over the next few years. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rate and the annual treatment cost, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.
Since the approval of Enbrel, a recombinant human tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor-Fc fusion protein (for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis) in 1998, Fc fusion therapies have evolved into a prominent class of therapeutics. Currently, 13 Fc fusion drugs are commercially available, while around 50 molecules are under development for various disease indications.
Some of the Fc fusion therapeutics including Arcalyst (recurrent pericarditis, March 2021), Reblozyl (beta-thalassemia, September 2020) and Eylea (diabetic retinopathy, May 2019) were approved recently. These molecules combine the beneficial pharmacological properties of biologically active ligands with the properties of the crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain of an immunoglobulin G (IgG).
It is worth highlighting that these advanced variants of immunoglobulin derived therapeutic candidates are protected from lysosomal degradation once they are taken up by endothelial cells and later released back into the bloodstream by binding of the Fc-fragment to FcRn receptors present in endosomes. This prolongs the exposure of the pharmacologically active moieties to the target tissue thereby, increasing their therapeutic efficacy.
Given their ability to extend the serum half-life of biologically active proteins, these disease-modifying interventions find applications across different therapeutic areas (including but not limited to oncological disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, rare genetic disorders).
Presently, several drug developers are actively engaged in the development of novel Fc fusion therapies with enhanced efficacy. The research in this field is focused on improving the stability and solubility of pharmacologically active moiety, thereby, improving its therapeutic potential.
Further, several big pharma players have demonstrated interest in Fc fusion therapeutics and are investing both time and capital in this domain. The activity in this segment of the industry has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors/investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies.
Moreover, the market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. Given the ongoing efforts and the encouraging clinical trial results, the Fc fusion therapies market is poised to witness healthy growth as more drug candidates get approved and marketed over the coming decade.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading industry players involved in the development of Fc fusion therapeutics?
- Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on Fc fusion therapeutics?
- Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for Fc fusion therapeutics?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the development of Fc fusion therapeutics?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Overview of Fc Fusion Therapeutics
3.2. Components of Fc Fusion Therapeutics
3.3. Mechanism of Action
3.4. Types of Fc Fusion Therapeutics
3.5. Applications of Fc Fusion Therapeutics
3.6. Advantages of Fc Fusion Therapeutics over Other Biological Moieties
3.7. Future Perspectives
4. PIPELINE REVIEW: MARKETED AND CLINICAL DRUGS
4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
4.2. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Drug Pipeline
4.3. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Pipeline Analysis
4.4. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: List of Drug Developers
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Alphamab Oncology
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Financial Information
5.2.3. Product Portfolio
5.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Amgen
5.4. Acceleron Pharmaceuticals
5.5. Bristol Myers Squibb
5.6. Sanofi
6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
6.2. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials
7. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS
7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
7.2. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Analysis of Academic Grants
8. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
8.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
8.2. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Recent Publications
8.3. Analysis by Year of Publication
8.4. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas
8.5. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
8.6. Leading Authors: Analysis by Number of Publications
8.7. Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications
9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
9.2. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Patent Analysis
10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
10.2. Partnership Models
10.3. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.2. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031
11.3. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Target Indication
11.4. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Fusion Molecule
11.5. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Therapy
11.6. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Route of Administration
11.7. Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Geography
11.8. Fc Fusion Therapeutics: Individual Product Sales Forecasts
11.8.1. ABP 938 (Amgen)
11.8.2. Alprolix (Sanofi)
11.8.3. AnBaiNuo (Hisun Pharmaceuticals)
11.8.4. Arcalyst (Kiniska Pharmaceuticals)
11.8.5. BIVV001 (Sanofi)
11.8.6. CD24Fc (Merck)
11.8.7. Eloctate (Biogen)
11.8.8. EyleaT (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)
11.8.9. FRSW107 (Zhengzhou Gensciences)
11.8.10. KN035 (Alphamab Oncology)
11.8.11. KN046 (Alphamab Oncology)
11.8.12. Lumitin (Chengdu Kanghong Biotech)
11.8.13. Reblozyl (Bristol-Myers Squibb)
11.8.14. RyzneutaTM (Evive Biotech)
11.8.15. Strensiq (AstraZeneca)
11.8.16. Telitacicept (RemeGen)
12. CASE STUDY: FC PROTEIN ENGINEERED AND GLYCOENGINEERED ANTIBODIES
12.1. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: Drug Pipeline
12.2. Fc Protein Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies: List of Developers
13. CONCLUSION
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- AbbVie
- Acceleron Pharma
- AdAlta
- Agenus
- Akeso
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Oncology
- Amgen
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Apogenix
- argenx
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- BeiGene
- BIOCAD
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH)
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals
- Cantargia
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- CSL Behring
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Eli Lilly
- Evive Biotech
- Forbius
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Haimen Gensciences
- Harvard College
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Huabo Biopharm
- Humanigen
- Incyte
- Inhibrx
- National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)
- Jiangsu Gensciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Junshi Biosciences
- KBI Biopharma
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Kyowa Kirin
- LEO Pharma
- MacroGenics
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Menarini
- Merck
- MorphoSys
- National Cancer Institute (NCI)
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- OncoImmune (acquired by Merck)
- Pfizer
- Protalix Biotherapeutics
- Provention Bio
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- RemeGen
- Resolve Therapeutics
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Seagen
- Shandong TheraWisdom Biopharma
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
- SYNIMMUNE
- SystImmune
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- TG Therapeutics
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- United BioPharma (UBP)
- United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
- University of California
- University of Pennsylvania
- USHEALTH
- Vir Biotechnology
- Visterra
- Xencor
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
- Zhengzhou Gensciences
- Zymeworks
