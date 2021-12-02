New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Talc Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187453/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the talc market looks promising with opportunities in the paper, plastic, ceramics, paint & coating, roofing, cosmetics, and other applications. The global talc market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of plastics in automotive, growth in demand for paint and coatings in construction and industrial sectors, and increasing demand for cosmetics products.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the talc industry, include growing production of specialty micronized grade talc for plastic and increasing demand for talc in lightweight automotive plastic parts. Imerys, Elementis, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Golcha Group, and American Talc Company are among the major talc manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global talc market by application, deposit, and region as follows:



By Application [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026:

• Paper

• Plastic

• Ceramics

• Paint & Coating

• Roofing

• Cosmetic

• Others



By Deposit [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026:

• Talc Chlorite

• Talc Carbonate

• Others



By Region [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that talc carbonate will remain the largest segment as it provides lower viscosity and better scrub resistance than others type of talc, which is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Plastic will remain the largest application and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight plastics in the automotive industry.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by higher production of paper and plastic.



Features of Talc Market



• Market Size Estimates: Talc market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Talc market size by various segments, such as application and deposit, in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Talc market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, deposit and regions for talc market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the talc market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global talc market by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), application (paper, plastic, ceramics, paint & coating, roofing, cosmetic, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the talc market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the talc market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this talc market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the talc market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the talc market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the talc market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the talc market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the talc market?





