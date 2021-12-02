$0.9 Bn Trade Management Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade management market size to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major factors fueling the trade management market include the increasing volume of international trade, the emerging trend of digitization, government regulations and compliances, to boost the growth of trade management market across the globe during the forecast period.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Trade management services are vital to ensure the proper integration of trade management solutions with the complex network infrastructure placed in enterprises. Trade management services facilitate the smooth functioning of the solutions over a period of time by monitoring, maintaining, and upgrading the critical aspects of trade management solutions. Trade management helps accelerate the cross-border supply chain by automating and streamlining trade processes, handling control costs, reducing the risk of penalties and fines, and clearing customs faster. The services considered for this report are consulting, implementation and integration, and support and maintenance.

In deployment type segment, on-premises to have the highest market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment is the traditional deployment method. In the on-premises deployment, an enterprise has complete control over solutions, as solutions are physically implemented on the premises. One of the major reasons why enterprises are still adopting on-premises deployment is the enhanced control over solutions. Large enterprises that have the resources and capabilities to manage trade management solutions in-house opt for the on-premises deployment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Volume of International Trade

Emerging Trend of Digitalization

Government Regulations and Compliances

Restraint

Organizations Resistant to Change Legacy Systems or Adopt New Technologies

Opportunities

Advanced Features to Link with Existing Corporate Systems

New Innovations in Supply Chain as a Service

Increase in Consumer Expectations for Free and Fast Delivery

Challenges

Lack of Capabilities to Manage Gtm Systems

Increase in Complexities Related to Trade Management

Case Studies

Thomson Reuters: to Provide the Onesource Global Trade Visibility (Gtv) Solution for Fulfilling Trade Compliance-Driven Supply Chain

Amber Road: to Produce Accurate and Standardized Trade Documents to All Origins and Destinations

Amber Road: to Provide Strategic Supply and Demand Chain Management

Oracle: to Provide Strategic Supply and Demand Chain Management

Companies Profiled:

3Rdwave

4Pl Consultancy

Accuity

AEB

Aptean

Bamboo Rose

Bdp International

Bolero International

Cargowise

Centrade

Descartes

E2Open

Expeditors

Global Custom Compliance

Infor

Livingston International

Mic Customs Solutions

Neurored

Noatum Logistics

OCR Services

Oracle

QAD Precision

SAP

Shipsy

Thomson Reuters

Vigilant Global Trade Services

Webb Fontaine

