The Power Device Analyzer market is projected to reach USD 577 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 457 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8%

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Device Analyzer Market by Type, Current, End user And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867486/?utm_source=GNW

Apart from these there is adoption of IoT across all the sectors. Thus, the Power Device Analyzer market is gaining momentum, and there exists a lot of untapped potential in this market.



The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on the end user of Power Device Analyzer systems, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2026.In automotive sector power device analyzers are used for testing of various systems such as drivetrain, navigation systems, battery, electrical systems, etc.



Also, there is increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe with many government policies and programmes promoting the adoption and inclusion of more electric vehicles.



Below 1000A is expected to emerging market by current

Power Analyzers which can measure current less than 1000A are considered under the below 1000A segment.The use of these devices helps in improving efficiency, thereby reducing the overall operating costs.



These power analyzer are generally used for critical applications and main components of the system installed in the end user industries. Majority of applications and machines operate below 1000A, thus this segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The largest Power Device Analyzer market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 54.2% of the Power Device Analyzer market amongst all regions in 2020. Asia is a major hub for industrial activities also a house to many developing nations with improving disposable income. The growth of this region is supported by an increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a rise in stringent government policies.



The region has been segmented by country into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The continuous significance of Asia as a manufacturing hub has boosted the economies as well industrialization in this region, with South-East Asia playing an increasingly important role.



Moreover, in the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as growth in the power demand. This region is also witnessing an increasingly shift towards renewable power generation.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: North America- 10%, Asia Pacific- 50%, Europe- 25%, Middle East & Africa- 7%, South America- 8%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The leading players in the Power Device Analyzer market include Keysight Technologies (US), Fluke Corporation (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Iwatsu (Japan), Hioki E E Corporation (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Power Device Analyzer market, by type, by current, by end user and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the Power Device Analyzer market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for Power Device Analyzer, which would help Power Device Analyzer manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________