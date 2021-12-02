United Kingdom EMR Markets 2021-2026 - Funding by the UK Government & Rapid Digitalization Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom EMR Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK electronic medical record (EMR) market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period from an initial value of US$852.874 million in 2019.



EMR is essentially used in synchronizing patient's electronically stored data into digital presentation form. These digital presentations can be shared across different health care settings. EMR has not only increased efficiency but has also increased the quality of care. It creates a large pool of patient data and uses this information for creating new treatment or up-gradation in the health care industry.



A major reason for the growth of this market is the rapid digitalization in the health care industry and funding done by the UK government.



The rapid increase in digitalization in the health care industry of UK has significantly contributed to the increase in the EMR market. The digital healthcare service in the country is continuously witnessing an increase in the level of usage by patients as well as doctors.

According to the center for public impact, the residents of the UK are supporting the development of integrated EMR's and considered it important to share data. Also, the major stakeholders in the UK EMR market are the UK government, the NHS, the department of health, and CFH. The government of the UK is constantly promoting the use of EMR's across the nation. In 2021, UK government is all set to invest euro 37 million in data-driven initiatives.



Also, the government has taken up the top-down approach in which a EMR's will be implemented nationwide and euro 12.7 billion are allocated for the same.



The growing demand for an integrated health care system is expected to drive the demand for this market in the forecast period.



The growing need for an integrated healthcare system has been a major key driver in the UK EMR market. The healthcare workers are also trained for adopting the same. The term system is not only error-free but also helps in minimizing unnecessary repetition of procedure and prescription.

The increased integration due to the various modernization plan undertaken is expected to motivate the emr industry in UK. The interests analogous to the use of EMR are projected to drive the growth of the market. UK is projected to be one of the key players in the global market.



The surge of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.



The COVID-19 cases have swollen to 46,30,044 cases in UK, from January 2020 to June 2021, according to the WHO. With the rising number of cases, it has become difficult for the healthcare administration to monitor the patients with efficacy, the EMR system is expected to manage the epidemic with greater efficiency and manage this emergency.

Also, with rising health consciousness among the netizens of UK, the EMR system is widely accepted in UK. Due to the surge of coronavirus, the EMR market is expected to flourish.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Client-Server based

Web-Based

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory care

Physicians Clinic

Laboratories

Pharmacies

By Services offered

Licensed Software

Technology Resale

Subscriptions

Professional Services

Others

