The UV curing system market is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.6 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6%

The North American region is the largest market as the region is home to major players in the market such as Dymax (US), Phoseon (US), and Baldwin Technology (US). Stringent regulatory framework by agencies such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) and the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) is playing a key role in the monitoring and commercialization of UV curing technology. The large share enjoyed by the region is due to the vast presence of various large—scale automotive and medical machinery manufacturers. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus is expected to affect the UV curing system market, but steady recovery is expected by 2022. The expansion of the market is due to the rising demand from the semiconductor & electronics industry as well as from the medical sector. Developing countries in APAC have a vast growth potential as well as a favorable environment for product manufacturers. Therefore, the UV curing system market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The UV LED technology segment, is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period

UV LED technology is expected to dominate the UV curing system market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for energy-efficient LEDs and enhanced user experience.UV LEDs have a longer life span than mercury lamps and are environmentally friendly.



Apart from these, UV LEDs do not use mercury, which harms health and causes life-threatening diseases.North America is expected to be the largest market for UV LED during the forecast period.



This is due to its features such as instantaneous switching on and off, fast and uniform drying and curing, low heat emission, and low power consumption.North America adapts and changes quickly with the latest technologies and needs.



The increased demand for UV LED is due to the increase in awareness of green energy and its minimal power consumption.



The bonding & assembling application segment, of the UV curing system market is projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period

The bonding & assembling segment accounted for the largest share of the UV curing system market in 2020, whereas the printing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.UV LED is used for printing purposes.



Benefits of using UV LED in printing are faster drying, eco-friendly, material versatility, color enhancement, and high-quality finishing.UV curing uses light instead of heat when drying.



It takes only a couple of seconds to harden adhesives, inks, or coatings that have been used.This is much better than the traditional and outdated printing methods as the older technology made coatings shrink by more than half, so they weren’t too kind to the environment either.



The UV LED segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to increased awareness of energy consumption and green energy. UV LED uses 50-70% less energy than mercury lamps.

The UV curing system market in APAC is projected to have the highest CARG during the forecast period (2021-2026)

The UV curing system market in APAC comprises China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC, which primarily includes Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and New Zealand.It is expected to be the fastest-growing market for UV curing system during the forecast period.



China is expected to be the largest market for UV curing systems and is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The use of UV-curable adhesives in the packaging sector is growing at a tremendous rate in the country, owing to their advantages over the usage of conventional adhesive systems used.



The demand from industries, like consumer goods, food and beverage, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.China accounted for the largest share of 40% of the UV curing system market in APAC in 2020 due to the increased manufacturing activities and exports of UV curing systems from the country.



Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major contributors to the growth of the UV curing system market in APAC. China and Japan are considered early adopters of UV technology in the electronics manufacturing industry. The growth prospective of the UV curing system market in APAC is promising with a steady growth rate in the near future. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market in APAC. However, a steady recovery in 2021 is expected, with significant chances of market expansion. The growing demand and implementation of policies that include emission control and eco-friendly products have led to innovations and developments in the UV curing industry.



The major companies in the UV curing system market are Baldwin Technology (US), Dymax (US), Nordson (US), Excelitas Technologies (US), Heraeus (Germany), Phoseon Technology (US), Hönle (Germany), DELO (Germany), IST Metz (Germany), American Ultraviolet (US), Hanovia (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Uvitron (US), Atlantic Zeiser (Germany), Benford UV (US), Miltec UV (US), Thorlabs (US), UVEXS Incorporated (US), GEW (EC) Limited (UK), APL Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Senlian (China), Panasonic (Japan), DoctorUV (US), Shenzhen Naimeite (China), and Jenton International (UK).



