AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2022

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2022:



February 28, 2022 Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2021/2022.

March 1, 2022 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2021/2022.

May 31, 2022 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.

June 1, 2022 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.

August 31, 2022 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.

September 2, 2022 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.

Week 40 (Oct 3-7, 2022) Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 43 (Oct 24-28, 2022) Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2021/2022.

November 30, 2022 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2022/2023 financial year.