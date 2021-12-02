The global pressure sensor market is expected to grow from 14.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sensor Type, Technology, Product, End Use, Vertical And Geography-Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05175229/?utm_source=GNW





The absolute pressure sensors segment is projected to lead the global pressure sensor market during the forecast period

The absolute pressure sensors segment is projected to lead the global pressure sensor market during the forecast period.Accurate measurements offered by these pressure sensors, along with reference vacuum and reference pressure value make it feasible for manufacturers to use absolute pressure sensors in the industry.



The rising adoption of absolute pressure sensors in the automotive, medical, industrial, and utility applications drives the market.



Optical technology to witness the highest CAGR in pressure sensor market during the forecast period.

The market for optical technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global pressure sensor market during the forecast period.Optical pressure sensors are resistant to electromagnetic interference and can work very well in applications where other pressure sensing technologies fail due to such disturbances.



These pressure sensors perform well in the presence of chemicals or explosive materials as well.



The pressure sensor market for HVAC systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The pressure sensor market for HVAC systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Coolants in HVAC systems such as ammonia can be hazardous for human health in the event of leaks.



Pressure sensors are used to monitor the pressure of ammonia as it passes through the system to ensure that it stays within the required limits.HVAC systems are widely used in all verticals to maintain proper ventilation at workspaces.



Their application in smart homes is also gaining momentum. Thus, the increasing number of smart homes worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market for pressure sensors during the forecast period.



Automotive segment to hold the largest share of the pressure sensor market during 2021–2026.

Pressure sensors are widely used in automotive applications to measure and control the pressure of various automotive fluids including engine oil, gearbox and transmission oil, and hydraulic oil in braking systems, cooling systems, and fuel systems.There is increasing demand for pressure sensors from the automotive industry owing to various safety mandates by governments.



For instance, in engine management systems, to enhance the efficiency of car engines, pressure sensors are required to accurately monitor engine conditions such as air volume and exhaust gas pressure of the EGR system. Additionally, the tire pressure monitoring mandate is also fueling the growth of the pressure sensor market.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the pressure sensor market by 2026

In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall pressure sensor market.The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, which require pressure sensor for improving operation efficiency and measuring and monitoring accuracy.



Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries.This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products.



Thus, it is expected to support the growth of the pressure sensor market in the future.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the pressure sensor marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Honeywell International Inc. (US), ABBv (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Amphenol (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (US), Micro Sensor Co. Ltd (China), BD SENSORS GmbH (Germany), Quartzdyne, Inc. (US), and TT Electronics (UK) are some of the key players in the pressure sensor market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the pressure sensor market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the pressure sensor market based on sensor type, technology, product, end use, vertical, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the pressure sensor market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, collaborations, contracts, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pressure sensor market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

