The global in vitro fertilization market is projected to reach USD 987 million by 2026 from USD 638 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026

However, the high cost and low success rate of IVF treatment and restrictive regulations and ethical concerns are expected to restrict the growth of the IVF market to a certain extent.



COVID-19 pandemic triggered the worldwide suspension of in vitro fertilization treatment; this had a profound impact on women undergoing IVF procedures. In India, 30 lakh people seek IVF every year,

but only 5 lakh people undergo IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures. During the COVID-19

pandemic, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing IVF cycles. The spread of COVID-19 has not only impacted fertility clinics owing to the cancellation of IVF treatments but has also impacted fertility decisions among couples who had opted for IVF treatment before the pandemic



The equipment to capture the largest share in in vitro fertilization market, by products during the forecast period.

The equipment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the increasing number of IVF procedures and introduction of highly advanced IVF equipment by well-established manufacturers in the market.



The fresh non-donor segment to capture the largest market share of in vitro fertilization market, by the type of cycle in 2021.

The fresh non-donor segment captured the largest share of the in vitro fertilization market cycles during the forecast period. High success rates, ease in the implantation process, and enhanced embryo production are responsible for the large share of this segment.



The IVF with ICSI segment registered the highest growth rate of the in vitro fertilization market, by type, in 2021

The IVF with ICSI segment registered the highest growth rate of the in vitro fertilization market. The success rate of fertilization with ICSI procedure, and the growing utilization of the ICSI during IVF procedure are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVF with ICSI procedures, accelerating the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



The fertility clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro fertilization market, by end user, in 2021

The rising government initiatives to establish fertility clinics, initiatives taken by large international healthcare providers to establish fertility centers, growing popularity of IVF & ICSI treatment globally are some of the factors likely to contribute towards the rapid growth of the segment.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The in vitro fertilization market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in medical tourism, growing adoption of assisted reproductive technology, expansion of IVF fertility clinics in the region, increasing prevalence of polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), improving healthcare expenditure on in vitro fertilization, and initiatives by the government to increase the accessibility of the in vitro fertilization treatment in the emerging nations.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 6%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%



The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Corning Corporation (US), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), and Eppendorf (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the global in vitro fertilization market based on the product, cycle, type, end users, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the global in vitro fertilization market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

