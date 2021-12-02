Global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market valuation to exceed USD 11 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide electric vehicle battery thermal management system market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and is touted to amass USD 11.92 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, registering a 28.5% CAGR throughout.

As per the report, the market is studied with respect to system type, and application. A summary of the regional markets, along with their individual revenue share and growth pattern over the forecast period is also included. The competitive dashboard is scrutinized by evaluating the partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions undertaken by prominent players in order to unsheathe new expansion opportunities in this vertical.

Rising demand for electric vehicles around the world is acting as a major impetus to market growth. As per the data provided by IEA, there was an inventory of 250,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and 460,000 electric buses in 2018. Thus, rising use of LCV’s and battery-operated buses is likely to propel market remuneration in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives towards promoting funding & policies aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting the economy are positively swaying the market outlook. Growing technological advancements in battery management are expected to stimulate the adoption & demand in the industry.

Despite the positive outlook, reduction in size of batteries, and heating issues caused by fast charging capabilities are likely to hamper the industry growth over 2021-2027.

Market segmentation overview

Based on system type, global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market is arrayed into active, and passive, while considering the application scope, the industry classification comprises commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle segments.

Regional outlook

The geographical analysis of the industry covers key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific currently accounts for a substantial market share, owing to burgeoning demand for electric vehicles in the region. Meanwhile, Europe market is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR over 2021-2027, driven by the presence of major component & automobile manufacturers.

Competitive scope

Prominent companies operating in worldwide electric vehicle battery thermal management system market are Polymer Science Inc., Grayson Automotive Services Ltd., 3M Company, Voss Automotive GmbH, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Dana Inc., Valeo S.A., Gentherm Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The report offers a detailed assessment of various product offerings of the listed players. It also emphasizes on expansion strategies undertaken by these players including collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions, to equip users with a clear understanding of the competitive hierarchy.

