Mint Gold Dust to Geo-Drop NFTs over Miami Beach During Miami Art Week

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Mint Gold Dust (https://www.mintgolddust.com/), a digital ecosystem for connecting creators and providing provenance through smart contracts, announced today that it will “hack” Miami Art Week with augmented reality by creating a GPS scavenger hunt for NFTs. In partnership with Illust Space, Mint Gold Dust will be geo-dropping NFTs from their marketplace throughout Miami, allowing fair-goers to follow a map and use their phones to reveal the works hiding in plain sight.

They plan to drop NFTs outside of Art Basel, SCOPE Miami Beach, Untitled, Art Miami, and at the Wynwood Walls, making a statement on the validity of digital art and NFTs, an underrepresented genre at Miami Art Week, despite its overwhelming success the past year. The pieces will be visible via Illust Space’s online app, https://ar.illust.space. Discovery maps were released Tuesday, November 30th on Mint Gold Dust’s Twitter and Discord, and will be visible December 1st through December 5th.

Artists in the drop include Hackato, Svccy, Gisel Florez, Bard Ionson, and more.

“Mint Gold Dust is not just a platform, but an ecosystem that functions to support artists and collectors. With the artists and collectors, plus the industries we have invested in and partnered with, Mint Gold Dust is a self-sustaining economy,” said Kelly LeValley Hunt, Founder and CEO of Mint Gold Dust. “Miami Art Week attracts artists and collectors from around the world. By ‘hacking’ art fairs around the city, we are securing NFTs & Digital Arts for now and the future.”

This year’s Miami Art Week is slated to return in a big way after 2020’s fairs were called off due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Fairs and events will be taking place around Miami and Miami Beach all week to celebrate the return of in person art events.

Also, a part of the drop is $WHALE x BREEZY, an NFT curation of rare NFTs from $WHALE’s famed collection, The Vault. Curatorial team BREEZY will be working with Decryptolorian, $WHALE's Head of Art, and Illust Space to geodrop over 20 works from the collection, giving people access to view this legendary collection in a unique and personal way.

"The $WHALE Vault has been deemed by many as one of the most historically and commercially significant collections of digital art in the world,” said Whaleshark. “It's our pleasure to share the beauty of our collection with you as they come from the pioneers of a new digital era, empowered by true provenance and scarcity of blockchain tokenization."

Breezy founder and Vault curator Eleonora Brizi added, “When I heard about what Illust Space was doing through Mint Gold Dust, everything clicked into place. They have one of the best AR tools I’ve seen, so it was the perfect fit to bring light to these pieces and stories from the Vault that I want to share with the world. We’re bringing the art directly to people, changing the shape of a city, and bringing people and physical experiences together through a digital medium. This is why I’m excited to be curating this collection and presenting artists like Hackatao, Pak, Giant Swan, Brendan Dawes, and more. Through AR, we are making this art more accessible for everyone by sharing it with the world.”

Mint Gold Dust is a curated NFT platform and ecosystem focused on highlighting artist and collector voice while promoting quality over quantity. The unique platform offers an always-on, 24/7 artist marketplace, a creative studio for NFT creators, and managed service Whitelabel solutions for digital and physical NFTs.

For more information on Mind Gold Dust, please visit https://www.mintgolddust.com/.



