Downtown LA Launches Holiday Adventure on Small Business Saturday

Tustin, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today the launch of “DTLA Holiday Adventure” scavenger hunt event in conjunction with the Downtown Center Business Improvement District (DCBID). Utilizing Freeze Tag’s Eventzee scavenger hunt app technology and curated by the DCBID, the interactive event guides residents and visitors through local businesses and landmarks of Downtown LA, dialing up the fun and encouraging patronage of the area’s small businesses in recognition of Small Business Saturday.



Those in the area can download the Eventzee scavenger hunt app and enter the join code “DTLA” to participate in the ongoing scavenger hunt. The virtual event features QR code, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. Players can join throughout December and the event concludes Sunday, January 2.

“At Eventzee, we love working with Small Business Saturday events,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “For a city like Los Angeles, which has a lot of tourists, an event that supports small businesses is the perfect way to get people engaged with locations they might not otherwise visit.”

The hunt, which can be completed in a few hours, has players using the scavenger hunt app to complete tasks and challenges throughout the city. Participants can expect to stop by landmarks and businesses including iconic sites such as Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and Grand Central Market and small businesses in the Jewelry District, The Bloc and FIG@7th.

“Our goal at DCBID is to always support our small businesses in every way we can and enhance the experience our residents and visitors have while exploring the city,” said Bree von Faith, VP of Marketing and Communications at Downtown Center Business Improvement District. “Freeze Tag’s Eventzee platform is the perfect solution for our event because it allows us to host a terrifically fun, self-guided and immersive experience of what DTLA has to offer. Even better, the DTLA Holiday Adventure is free and open to all who choose to participate!”

Participants who sign up for the event are automatically entered into a drawing for a year’s worth of DTLA gift cards. Top 5 players on the final leaderboard will win $500 DTLA gift cards, while the next 95 will win $100 gift cards. All gift cards purchased for the prizes directly support businesses in the downtown center of LA!

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt app event visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About the Downtown Center Business Improvement District

The Downtown Center Business Improvement District (DCBID) is a coalition of over 2,000 property owners in the central business district of Downtown Los Angeles. For over 20 years, the DCBID has been committed to enhancing the quality of life in the Downtown Center, a now bustling commercial and residential hub in the heart of the city which includes Bunker Hill, the Financial District, and the Jewelry District. From 24/7 safe and clean operations to a range of economic development initiatives, marketing programs, and community events, the DCBID helps a vibrant community of business leaders, retailers, artists, and residents reach its full potential. For more information visit downtownLA.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee scavenger hunt app solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.