Proactive news headlines including Amplia Therapeutics, Calima Energy, Red River Resources and European Lithium

Sydney, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) plans to accelerate work on its second Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitor, a treatment for cancer and fibrosis, having secured a non-dilutive funding facility from the Victorian Government. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has started a two-well horizontal Glauconitic (GLCC) drilling campaign at its core Brooks area in Alberta, Canada, the next step in leveraging 147 locations within the Brooks area that the company believes will provide further growth. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) is confident of rich rewards when it starts mining operations at Liontown, part of its Thalanga Operation in Queensland, in 2022, and this optimism is supported by new drill results of up to 20.2% zinc equivalent. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has tabled analysis based on lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide produced during test-work on samples from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has signed an agreement with Chinese company MCC Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection, or MCC Environment, to distribute its water-cleaning BIONEX technology. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) is set to "catapult" into a serious explorer for lithium with its proposed acquisition of a tenement to be named Bald Hill East, adjacent to a lithium mine and processing plant in Western Australia. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has raised $8.1 million before costs through an oversubscribed share placement and has initiated a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $4 million. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has tabled the first round of results from TIMA scanning electron microscopy (SEM) on diamond core samples from the Lamboo platinum group element (PGE) prospect, part of the wholly-owned Halls Creek Project in the Kimberley. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has completed low-pH field demonstration operations at its Lance Uranium Project in Wyoming, US seven months ahead of advised schedule due to the success of its close-spaced pattern testing. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has lifted the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Chariot gold deposit at Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, by 40% to 556,200 tonnes at 7.8 g/t gold for 138,800 ounces of gold. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has secured an upgrade to its Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s Licence from Health Canada to include production and packaging amendments. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has extended the closing date of its share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million by a week to Monday, December 13, 2021. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has confirmed "exceptional" white sand test results as well as the delineation of multiple geological/mineralogical domains within the white sand sequence at its flagship Beharra high-grade silica sand project in Western Australia. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF), which develops clinically validated cannabis medications, has secured ethics approval for a Phase 2a clinical trial to assess the effectiveness of its licensed patented cannabinoid formulation, ZTL-106, in treating patients with chronic pain. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues with preparations for drilling of Rangers Well, the company's second well within the SWISH area of interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has executed a binding Heads of Agreement with Lava Blue Ltd for licensing of proprietary technology for high purity alumina (HPA) production and the joint development of a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for HPA production at the TECH Project. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has shored up a potential resource update planned for next quarter with results of up to 2.0 metres at 68.3 g/t gold from drilling at its flagship high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Uchi sub-province of Ontario, Canada. Click here

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF), an Australian gold producer has announced that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) within the next quarter. Click here

