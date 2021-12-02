The Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market is expected to grow by $ 1.30 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678751/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the IVF devices and consumables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of infertility cases and growing demand for and high success rate of IVF procedures. In addition, rise in the number of infertility cases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IVF devices and consumables market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The IVF devices and consumables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Culture media and reagents

• Accessories and disposables

• Instruments



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the investments and product launches by market vendorsas one of the prime reasons driving the IVF devices and consumables market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IVF devices and consumables market covers the following areas:

• IVF devices and consumables market sizing

• IVF devices and consumables market forecast

• IVF devices and consumables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IVF devices and consumables market vendors that include BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Group Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Inc., INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB. Also, the IVF devices and consumables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

