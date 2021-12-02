Lithium Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Global Report (2021-2028) Featuring Leading Players European Lithium Ltd, Sigma Lithium, Sayona Mining, Pilbara Minerals and Yahua Group

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Carbonate, Hydroxide), by Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Grid Storage), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium market size is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising investments in lithium mining and related technologies are projected to remain a key trend for the market.



Lithium mining is witnessing rapid growth as its demand is accelerating owing to its application in batteries. The element is found in dry places that require thousands of liters of water for its mining. Considering the rising demand for elements and increasing usage of water required for its extraction, R&D is in place to find better alternative methods. For instance, in February 2020, funding of around USD 20 million by Bill Gates was provided to Lilac Solutions, a lithium mining technology firm located in the U.S. The investment was announced in February 2020. According to the firm, its ion exchange technology is two times more efficient compared to the current mining process and requires a fraction of time.



Lithium recycling is a complex process; however, with the rising penetration of lithium-ion batteries, the demand for lithium may outpace supply. Therefore, researchers are focusing on the extraction and recycling of lithium through various new technologies. Lithium compounds are extracted from batteries as per individual methods and stages. The stages are divided into pre-treatment and extraction stages; while extraction is again categorized into hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, and electrochemical extraction. Despite the growing emphasis and development of different recycling technologies, less than 1% of lithium is recycled currently.



Over the last decade, the rise in usage of lithium-ion battery storage has led to a decline in their prices by over 80%, leading to enhanced energy storage and paving the way for electric vehicles to be commercially viable. Government regulations and subsidies are working on expanding clean energy; thus, energy storage systems represent a huge opportunity for investors. However, expensive raw materials required to produce energy storage systems may remain a critical factor for investors.



As per the International Energy Agency, new companies in clean energy have attracted significant investments during COVID-19. Early-stage Venture Capital (VC) investments reduced slightly in the first half of 2020. However, these investments recovered quickly, with record investments from the third quarter of 2020.



Lithium Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the hydroxide product segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rapid development of battery technologies is projected to remain a key driver for the market

Automotive emerged as the largest segment and accounted for a volume share of over 43.0% in 2020. The rising penetration of electric vehicles along with stringent emission regulations by government bodies is the key focus area for market vendors

The consumer electronics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period in terms of revenue on the account of rising demand for electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, portable speakers, and tablets

The Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020, in terms of both volume and revenue. The growth of the region is led by investments in lithium mining as well as lithium-ion battery technologies

In Europe, the market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2020. The growth of the region is attributable to the rising penetration of electric vehicles and growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions

