Global Electricity Transmission Database 2022: Growth and Investment Opportunities in High Voltage Electricity Transmission Sectors in 100 Countries

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electricity Transmission Report and Database, 2022-31" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sixth edition of the Global Electricity Transmission Report analyses the growth and investment opportunities in the high voltage electricity transmission sectors of 100 countries.
Furthermore, it will include the key developments and trends, latest data and statistics (from 2006 to 2021), and will offers growth projections up to 2031. The report will focus on the high-voltage transmission segment of 110 kV and above levels.
The report will have five distinct sections.
Part 1 will introduce the report and include the Executive Summary with key findings.
Part 2 of the report will provide an analysis of the performance of the global high voltage electricity transmission industry over the last decade, and present forecasts and expected growth for 2022-31. It will assess the developments and trends shaping the industry, examine the key growth drivers, and provide an outlook and forecast for the industry at the global and regional levels.
Part 3 will provide detailed profiles of the 100 countries. These countries are organised into six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report will cover 2 countries in North America; 16 countries in Latin America; 19 countries in Asia; 36 countries in Europe; 19 countries in Africa; and 8 countries in the Middle East.
Each country's profile will provide data and analysis on:
- Industry structure, institutional structure and key players
- Existing generation capacity and production, 2006 to 2021
- Forecasted demand and addition to generation capacity by 2031
- Transmission network and capacity for 2006 to 2021
- Line length by voltage level, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)
- Transformer capacity
- Number of substations/transformers
- Line length of key transmission companies
- Forecasted growth in transmission network and capacity by 2031
- Forecasts for line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)
- Forecasts for transformer capacity
- Forecasted investment in the transmission network
Part 4 will be the appendix and provide sources, methodology and list of abbreviations.
Part 5 of the report will be a database and will provide detailed data and statistics at the global, regional and country levels since 2006, and forecasts for the period 2022-31 in a tabular format.
This report and database are indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Countries Covered
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Ivory Coast
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Norway 492
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- USA
- Vietnam
- Zambia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0ri0y
