Global Electricity Transmission Database 2022: Growth and Investment Opportunities in High Voltage Electricity Transmission Sectors in 100 Countries

The sixth edition of the Global Electricity Transmission Report analyses the growth and investment opportunities in the high voltage electricity transmission sectors of 100 countries.

Furthermore, it will include the key developments and trends, latest data and statistics (from 2006 to 2021), and will offers growth projections up to 2031. The report will focus on the high-voltage transmission segment of 110 kV and above levels.

The report will have five distinct sections.

Part 1 will introduce the report and include the Executive Summary with key findings.

Part 2 of the report will provide an analysis of the performance of the global high voltage electricity transmission industry over the last decade, and present forecasts and expected growth for 2022-31. It will assess the developments and trends shaping the industry, examine the key growth drivers, and provide an outlook and forecast for the industry at the global and regional levels.

Part 3 will provide detailed profiles of the 100 countries. These countries are organised into six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report will cover 2 countries in North America; 16 countries in Latin America; 19 countries in Asia; 36 countries in Europe; 19 countries in Africa; and 8 countries in the Middle East.

Each country's profile will provide data and analysis on:

Industry structure, institutional structure and key players

Existing generation capacity and production, 2006 to 2021

Forecasted demand and addition to generation capacity by 2031

Transmission network and capacity for 2006 to 2021

Line length by voltage level, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)

Transformer capacity

Number of substations/transformers

Line length of key transmission companies

Forecasted growth in transmission network and capacity by 2031

Forecasts for line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)

Forecasts for transformer capacity

Forecasted investment in the transmission network

Part 4 will be the appendix and provide sources, methodology and list of abbreviations.

Part 5 of the report will be a database and will provide detailed data and statistics at the global, regional and country levels since 2006, and forecasts for the period 2022-31 in a tabular format.

This report and database are indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Countries Covered

Afghanistan

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Malaysia

Mexico

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway 492

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Tanzania

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

USA

Vietnam

Zambia





