Global data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market size to reach USD 2.072 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 7.20% over 2021-2027, thereby accumulating USD 2.072 billion by the end of the forecast duration.

A granular analysis of the various segments and sub-segments to get a clearer understanding of the market size and scope is incorporated in the study. Moreover, the business literature offers valuation insights to the major regional markets that are contributing to the overall remuneration. Lastly, it sheds light on the competitive arena of the marketplace while highlighting leading players along with crucial facets associated with them.

Increasing energy consumption by rising number of data centers, and strategies adopted by the major players to cater to the escalating demands are aiding market expansion. Citing an instance, in February 2020, Easton Corporation plc completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), with an aim to expand Eaton’s offerings and enable it to provide better services to the data center customers.

For the unversed, data center rack PDU is a power delivery system as it is connected with several outlets and prevents electricity overload or power failure.

Rising emphasis on product innovations, and increase in internet penetration are adding to the progression of global data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with the technology, along with complexity in data center design are likely to hamper the remuneration scope of this business sphere in the ensuing years.

Expounding regional terrain

Regions like North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are the major benefactors to the overall industry remuneration. Among these, North America presently holds a significant revenue share, owing to increase in online shopping trends and presence of major players in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is projected to amass notable gains over 2021-2027, ascribed to surging inclination towards digitalization, and high adoption of cloud services.

Competitive arena overview:

Key players defining the competitive hierarchy of global data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market are Vertiv Holdings Co., Tripp Lite, Server Technology, Inc., Raritan, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enlogic Systems LLC, Eaton Corporation plc, Cyberpower Systems (USA), Inc., and American Power Conservation Corporation (Schneider Electric SE).

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Data Centre Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing power consumption in data centers

3.1.1.2. Strategic steps by market players

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High cost associated with technology

3.1.2.2. Complexity in data centers design

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing focus on product innovation

3.1.3.2. Surge in internet proliferation

Chapter 4. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Non-intelligent

5.4.2. Intelligent

5.4.2.1. Metered

5.4.2.2. Switched

Chapter 6. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, Regional Analysis

