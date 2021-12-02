The Global Homeware Market is expected to grow by $ 82.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homeware Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618597/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the homeware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization and growing construction industry globally. In addition, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The homeware market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The homeware market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Soft furnishing and textile

• Lighting

• Window dressing



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishingas one of the prime reasons driving the homeware market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on homeware market covers the following areas:

• Homeware market sizing

• Homeware market forecast

• Homeware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading homeware market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, Lowes Companies Inc., Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the homeware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

