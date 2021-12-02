Global Car Sharing Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Autolib, Car2Go, Cityhop, Lyft and Zipcar

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Sharing Market Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car sharing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Carsharing supports community transit, helps achieve environmental goals, decreases personal car ownership, reduces total distance traveled by the vehicle, improves urban land use and development, and provides affordable access to vehicles. At present, the rising need for cost-effective and convenient mobility services, in confluence with advancements in technology that facilitate simplified access to shared mobility platforms, is positively influencing the demand for carsharing.



There is a significant rise in the demand for carsharing services on account of the rising greenhouse emissions, growing environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of novel mobility solutions. As a result, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives and conducting awareness campaigns to curb emissions and reduce the ownership of private vehicles. Consequently, carsharing services have emerged as an effective solution.

Apart from this, the market growth can also be accredited to the expanding share of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending services, which allow private car owners to rent personal cars. Furthermore, various organizations are relying on corporate carsharing as it enables employees to stay punctual, reduces fleet management costs of the company and eliminates the requirement for large parking spaces. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries, the market has been adversely impacted. It is anticipated to witness growth once normalcy is regained.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global car sharing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global car sharing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the car type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global car sharing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global car sharing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on car type, business model and application.



Breakup by Car Type:

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Breakup by Business Model:

P2P

Station Based

Free-Floating

Breakup by Application:

Business

Private

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:

Autolib (Bollore)

Cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH & Co. KG

Car2Go Ltd.

CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd.

Cityhop Ltd.

Communauto Inc.

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG)

Ekar FZ LLC

Getaround Inc.

HOURCAR

Locomute (Pty.) Ltd.

Lyft Inc.

Mobility Cooperative

Modo Co-operative

Turo Inc. (ICA)

Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53srkb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.