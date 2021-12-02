The Global Foam Insulation Market is expected to grow by $ 12.12 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam Insulation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483231/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the foam insulation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for foam insulation in automotive and construction industries and the rising demand for polystyrene foams. In addition, the increasing demand for foam insulation in automotive and construction industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The foam insulation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polystyrene foam

• Polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam

• Phenolic foam

• Polyolefin foam

• Elastomeric foam



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foam insulation market vendors that include Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Isothane Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, and Owens Corning. Also, the foam insulation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

