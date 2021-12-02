China Telecoms Industry Report 2021: Growing Mobile Phone Penetration and High Fixed Broadband Take-up Among Households will Fuel Future Growth Over the Next Five Years

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the Chinese telecommunications industry to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing mobile phone penetration and high fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.

The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to fuel the telecoms sector growth in the 2022-27 period. More than 380m people became Internet users over the last in seven years and another 380m more Internet users are expected to come online over the next six years by 2027.

Following the market expansion over the last 5 years, the publisher forecasts sustained revenue growth to 2027, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.

The Chinese government is the largest shareholder in all three Telecommunications Service providers (TSPs), swaying a large influence on strategy, network investments and pricing to the operators and putting great emphasis on developing the country's telecommunications infrastructure as it is so tightly related to developing the national economy and strengthening national unification.

The strategic and economic competition between the US and China is at the centre of advanced technology competition and the future of global data and communications. Gaining strategic and economic power is depending heavily on having technological ascendancy, as one of the most salient feature of China's vision of its China Dream and "the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to continue its growth through to 2027 after a marked slowdown in mobile service revenue from 2018 and 2019 putting pressure on mobile ARPU.

Key Topics Covered

1 Key Statistics

1.1 China Population

1.2 China's Economy

1.3 China's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 China's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2021

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2027

3.5.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2020

3.5.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark

3.5.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.5.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2020-2027

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 China Mobile Profile

4.1.1 China Mobile Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

4.2 China Unicom Profile

4.2.1 China Unicom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.3 China telecom Profile

4.3.1 China Telecom Corporation Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

5 Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2027

5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-2021

5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-2021

5.1.3 China Smartphone Share, 2021

5.1.4 China Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1.5 China Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2027

5.2.1 Historical China Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-2020

5.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2027

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation

5.3.2 5G Development and Launches

5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 China Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 China Telecom Tower Market Analysis, 2020

8.1.1 China Telecom Tower Market Overview

8.1.2 China Telecom Towers Background

8.2 China Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 China Telecom Tower & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.3.1 China Telecom Towers and Rooftops, Revenue, Penetration Forecast, 2020-2025

8.3.2 Regulatory Considerations

8.4 China Tower Co Profile

8.4.1 China Tower Co Revenue, EBITDA and Capex, 2014 - 2020

8.4.2 China Tower Key Performance Indicators

8.5 Guodong Profile

8.6 Miteno Profile

8.7 Sino Netstone Profile

8.8 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.2.1 e-Commerce

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

