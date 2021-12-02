The Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market is expected to grow by $ 4.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483135/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaged rice snacks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The packaged rice snacks market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The packaged rice snacks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• rice cakes

• RCCB

• rice crisps



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the launch of new marketing campaignsas one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Packaged rice snacks market sizing

• Packaged rice snacks market forecast

• Packaged rice snacks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged rice snacks market vendors that include Element Snacks Inc., Hunter Foods LLC, KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc. Also, the packaged rice snacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

