Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Demand Due to the Benefits of Tire Health & Functionality

The global tire reinforcement materials market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global tire reinforcement materials market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Tire reinforcement materials, such as beads and fabric cords, are widely utilized to provide high durability, stiffness, tensile strength, adhesion to rubber and compression modulus. These materials are employed depending on their cost, construction, chemical composition and the number of plies in tires.
For instance, steel cords find application in passenger car and truck radial tires to generate handling force, improve traction and enhance the overall tire performance. Moreover, beads manufactured using steel wires and additives are used as reinforcement materials. They are coated with alloys to provide resistance against load distortion, rim slippage and breakage during mounting.
At present, the demand for tire reinforcement materials is increasing worldwide as they keep tires in shape, support vehicle weight and improve the functionality of tires.
The escalating demand for run-flat and ultra-high-speed tires is positively influencing the adoption of textile cords in bicycles, earthmovers, heavy-duty trucks and space shuttle landing gear.
Moreover, as steel cords help reduce rolling resistance, increase tread life and improve fuel efficiency, they find application in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and light truck (LT) tires.
Furthermore, the growing number of construction and mining activities are promoting the usage of tire reinforcement materials as they provide protection against punctures in off-the-road (OTR) vehicles.
The rising sales of automobiles, the introduction of super high tensile bead wires and stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies of various countries on the fuel economy of vehicles are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Century Enka Limited
- Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil
- NV Bekaert S.A.
- SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.)
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Tire Cord Fabric
- Tire Bead Wire
Breakup by Material Type:
- Steel
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Rayon
- Aramid
- Others
Breakup by Tire Type:
- Radial Tire
- Bias Tire
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
