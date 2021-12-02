Global Barge Transportation Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $118.0 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach a Value of $147.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barge Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global barge transportation market reached a value of US$ 118.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 147.5 Billion by 2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A barge is a long boat with a flat bottom that is used for transporting passengers and heavy goods through rivers, canals, and lakes. It is widely preferred over heavy freight shipping as it is economical and environment-friendly and can be easily employed for transporting bulk commodities, such as grains, coal, and petroleum.

At present, the significant growth in the international trade of chemicals, minerals, petroleum, agricultural, electronic, pharmaceutical, and food products is positively influencing the demand for barge transportation around the world.

Barge Transportation Market Trends

In confluence with the increasing offshore production of oil and gas, rapid industrialization acts as a major growth-inducing factor catalyzing the demand for barge transportation.

Moreover, the rising consumption of packaged food products on account of hectic lifestyles, the escalating demand for medical supplies, and the thriving agriculture industry are also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, governing authorities of numerous countries are increasingly investing in improving infrastructure for inland waterways, which is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, several leading companies are offering distinct facilities, such as infrastructure, warehouses, refueling, and intermodal shipment. These companies are also emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, and partnerships with other companies to upgrade existing designs, develop innovative products and expand their existing reach in the market.

This, along with the growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), is anticipated to increase the utilization of barge transportation in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global barge transportation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global barge transportation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of cargo?

What is the breakup of the market based on the barge fleet?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the activities?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global barge transportation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

Alter Logistics (Goldstein Group Inc.)

American Commercial Barge Line (American Commercial Lines Inc)

erson Trucking Service Inc

Bouchard Transportation Co. Inc.

Campbell Transportation Company Inc (Blue Danube Incorporated)

Heartland Barge Management LLC

Ingram Marine Group

Kirby Corporation

McAllister Towing

Transportation Co. Inc.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.

Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type of Cargo

Dry Cargo

Liquid Cargo

Gaseous Cargo

Breakup by Barge Fleet:

Open Barge

Covered Barge

Tank Barge

Breakup by Application:

Coal and Crude Petroleum Products

Agricultural Products

Coke and Refined Petroleum Products

Metal Ores and Fabricated Metal Products

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastic, Nuclear Fuel

Food Products, Beverages, and Tobacco

Others

Breakup by Activities:

Intracoastal Transportation

Inland Water Transportation

Breakup by Region: North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

