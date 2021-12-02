Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2021: Significant Increase in Maritime Trade and Escalating Demand for Accurate Nautical Charts

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrographic survey equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.



Hydrographic survey is conducted for scientifically measuring and analyzing the physical environment underwater, which affects maritime navigation, marine construction, and offshore oil exploration/drilling activities. It primarily relies on the hydrographic survey equipment for producing detailed plans of harbors, seabeds and waterways showcasing shapes, depths and contours.

This equipment comprises both software and hardware components, and it can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), small crafts and large ships.



Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends:

The significant increase in maritime trade and the escalating demand for accurate nautical charts represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of big data and machine learning (ML), along with numerous other technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is enhancing the predictive assessment for ports.

This can be accredited to the capability of these technologies to provide more realistic insight into developments of the surrounding waters. This, in confluence with a considerable rise in the demand for hydrographic equipment from offshore industries like oil and gas, is also contributing to the market growth.

However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced governments of numerous countries to shut down ports to prevent the spread of the disease. This negatively impacted the demand for hydrographic survey equipment.

The market is anticipated to experience growth on account of the rising development of offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as effluent disposal systems, bridges and ports for several other industries, and coastal thermal power plants.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hydrographic survey equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrographic survey equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the depth?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hydrographic survey equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

EdgeTech

Innomar Technologie GmbH

iXblue SAS

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sonardyne International Ltd.

SyQwest Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)

Valeport Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Sensing Systems

Positioning Systems

Subsea Sensors

Software

Unmanned Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Depth:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Breakup by Platform:

Surface Vessels

USVs and UUVs

Aircraft

Breakup by Application:

Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey

Port and Harbor Management

Offshore Oil and Gas Survey

Cable or Pipeline Route Survey

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Commercial

Research

Defense

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr7lck