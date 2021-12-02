Global portable medical electronic products market size to garner significant returns by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global portable medical electronic products market size is anticipated to record a strong annual growth rate over 2021-2027, eventually accumulating significant revenues by the end of the study period.

The report carefully presents the various market segmentations, including equipment type, end user range, and regional divisions. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to growth pattern, market share, projected growth rate constitutes a major portion of the study.

Besides, the research document provides information on major competitive developments and vital trends in the industry. It profiles all the prominent companies and underlines the major areas stakeholders should focus on to ensure strong growth in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4285230/

Rising geriatric population, and growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) are majorly driving the market growth. According to vXchnge, the number of IoT devices across the world will reach 41 billion by end of 2027. Moreover, 70% of automobiles are likely to be connected to the IoT (Internet of Things), by 2023.

For the record, portable medical electronic products are mainly used by various hospitals, nursing homes, and physicians. These devices come in many forms such as pulse oximeters, respiratory monitors, ultrasound medical imaging including others.

In addition, increasing technological advancements and rising demand from big data analytics & cloud computing software are also propelling the industry development.

On the downside, high power and electricity consumption of these devices, as compared to ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) is likely to act as a bottleneck for market progress over the projected timeline.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product type, global portable medical electronic products industry is segmented into cardiac monitors, pulse oximeters, heart monitors, respiratory monitors, ultrasound medical imaging, and blood pressure monitors. Considering end user range, the marketplace is categorized into hospitals, physician offices, home patient settings, and nursing homes.

Geographical outlook

The regional analysis of the industry covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Expert analysts cite that North America market is likely to garner significant returns over the assessment period, on account of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with growing elderly population.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to accrue considerable valuation over the estimated timeline, owing to rising disposable income among the region’s populace.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-portable-medical-electronic-products-market-size-research

Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cardiac Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Ultrasound Medical Imaging

Heart Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by End User Range (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hospitals

Home Patient Settings

Physician Offices

Nursing Homes

Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Intel Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

CareFusion Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by Equipment, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by End Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Dynamics

3.1. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand from need arising for geriatric population

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT)

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High power and electric consumption when compared to that of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Increasing demand from big data analytics and cloud computing software

Chapter 4. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by Equipment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market by Equipment, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Estimates & Forecasts by Equipment 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cardiac monitors

5.4.2. Respiratory monitors

5.4.3. Pulse oximeters

5.4.4. Ultrasound medical imaging

5.4.5. Heart monitors

5.4.6. Blood pressure monitors

Chapter 6. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, by End Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Home patient settings

6.4.3. Physician offices

6.4.4. Nursing homes

Chapter 7. Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Medical Electronics Market Size, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Global Medical Electronics Market will exceed USD 169 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries will render significant positive impact on medical electronics industry growth. Geriatric population generally prefers minimally invasive surgeries as it involve less complications. According to United Nations, the global geriatric population in 2017 was 962 million and majority of the geriatric population suffers from chronic ailments. This scenario proves beneficial for the industry growth as it elevates the demand for recently developed medical electronic devices utilized in minimally invasive surgeries. The major factors driving the North America regional growth includes high healthcare expenditure, increased income levels and high adoption rates of advanced medical electronic equipment. Innovative products manufactured by various medical electronics companies will further boost regional market growth during the forecast years.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.