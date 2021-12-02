Myia Health Introduces Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myia Health, an enterprise platform for virtual healthcare delivery in the home, today introduced its Strategic Advisory Board. The advisors bring years of experience founding and leading health technology companies, as well as payers, investment funds, and provider organizations. Their breadth and depth of experience will allow them to offer significant strategic value for the company’s near-term objectives and long-term growth. The board's initial members are:



Beth Bierbower , an experienced healthcare executive and thought leader who currently hosts the B-Time podcast and formerly served in several leadership roles at Humana. Her most recent role at Humana was Segment President, where she led the company’s Group and Specialty Business segment, with responsibility for Humana’s Employer Group products and Government Business.

Dr. Dena Bravata , a healthcare entrepreneur and advisor who co-founded and served as Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Health, the leading mental healthcare benefits provider for global employers. She is also the former CMO of Castlight Health, and before that was a practicing internist in her own private practice and an attending physician at Stanford University and the Palo Alto VA.

Dr. Robert Gentleman , a statistician and bioinformatician who is the founding Executive Director of the Center for Computational Biomedicine at Harvard Medical School. Gentleman has previously served as VP of Computational Biology at 23andMe and Senior Director in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology at Genentech. He is recognized as one of the originators of the R programming language and the Bioconductor project.

David Kulick , founder and Managing Director of The Focus Group, a management consulting firm focused on high impact growth, transformation, and policy within healthcare. Kulick is the co-founder of Adaptation Health, a healthcare accelerator focused on driving Medicaid innovation and commercializing socially impactful models of care and value-based delivery.

Mohan Nair , a long-time healthcare entrepreneur and executive who most recently served as a Senior VP and Chief Innovation Officer at Cambia Health Solutions, the parent company of Regence Blue Cross BlueShield of Oregon, Utah, Idaho, and Washington. He previously served as an Executive VP and Chief Marketing Executive at the company. Nair is a 3-time startup entrepreneur with three exits and a 3-time corporate executive in high-profile enterprises. He is a recipient of the prestigious Edmund Hillary Fellowship from New Zealand.

Dr. Michael Penn, founding partner of Health Equity Ventures, a fund investing in diverse entrepreneurs and disruptive companies helping underserved populations. Penn is also the founder and CEO of Penn Consulting Partners, where he provides strategy, innovation, and DEI services for healthcare and technology organizations. He has previous experience in marketing and business development at Genentech and as a VP at Gladstone Institutes.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be surrounded by such a thoughtful and accomplished set of advisors. Their respective backgrounds and experiences speak for themselves and cover a broad surface area of clinical and industry expertise,” said Simon MacGibbon, Co-founder and CEO of Myia Health. “Having them on board speaks to the transformational potential of continuous and proactive healthcare delivery, where the home is an integrated venue of care in the patient experience and one that is accessible to all.”

This group of advisors will counsel Myia on product and market strategy, while helping the company identify opportunities for growth. Presently, Myia powers the nation’s leading virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual, and is backed by clinical partners like the American College of Cardiology.

“Most of health happens in the home, so healthcare should be happening there as well,” said Mohan Nair. “Myia’s technology makes that possible, allowing more care to be delivered at home and enabling patients to access the care they need from where they want to be.”

“By powering their solution with industry-leading machine learning, Myia is helping providers optimize the care they provide and better manage how their time is spent,” said Robert Gentleman. “In a time where doctors and nurses are overwhelmed by too many alerts, Myia has put data and AI to use to create a solution that is intuitive for provider and patient alike.”

The advisory board announcement comes during a period of significant momentum for Myia. The company recently announced a new partnership with BioIntelliSense to integrate BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton® wearable devices into the Myia platform. Myia also recently added Dr. Sylvia Romm of CityBlock Health to its Board of Directors.

About Myia

Myia is the only comprehensive virtual care management platform that optimizes patient outcomes, clinical operations, and the economics of distributed healthcare delivery. Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning, users of the Myia platform are able to seamlessly connect clinical actions to outcomes, providing individualized care to patients in the comfort of their homes. The Myia platform transforms the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations as they transition to value, enabling scalable, continuous delivery of preventative healthcare services accessible to every individual. Founded in 2017, Myia powers the world's first and largest virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual, and is backed by partners such as the American College of Cardiology. To find out more, visit www.myiahealth.com.