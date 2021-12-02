Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market Report 2021-2030: Poor Demand in Underdeveloped Countries & High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market by Form, Age Group and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enteral collagen peptide protein market was valued at $14,586 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,811 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021-2030.



Collagen peptide protein is a protein derived from animal collagen. Collagen peptides are a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the health of bones & joints and prevent osteoarthritis.



Enteral collagen peptide protein is a rich source of healthy nutrients that is prescribed to patients, who are unable to consume sufficient nutrients orally but whose gastrointestinal function help in digestion and absorption.

Enteral collagen peptide protein products are used when a patient is unable to eat due to some illness, has swallowing difficulties, or has undergone surgery that may interfere with the normal eating process. In this process, collagen peptides protein are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes.

Enteral collagen peptide protein supplements are prescribed to patients suffering from chronic diseases such as malnutrition, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Generally, collagen peptides protein enteral feeding is used in hospitals & clinics, home care, and nursing home.



The growth of the global enteral collagen peptide protein market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of chronic illness such osteoarthritis and cardiovascular diseases and increase in application of enteral collagen peptide proteins in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, surge in geriatric population and favorable government initiatives to promote healthy diet among population. However, poor demand and lack of awareness of enteral collagen peptide protein products in underdeveloped countries hamper the market growth. Conversely, high growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders

Surge in geriatric population

Rise in number of malnutrition cases

Restraint

Poor demand in underdeveloped countries

Opportunity

High growth potential in emerging markets

COVID-19 impact analysis on enteral collagen peptide protein market

Key Players

Abbott laboratories

Danone S.A (Nutricia)

Dermarites Industries LLC

Medtronic, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Global Health Products, Inc.

OP2 labs, LLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

Gelita AG

Weishardt Holding SA

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Age-Group

Adults (Above 18)

Pediatrics (Below 18)

By End User

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Nursing Home

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

