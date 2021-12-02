The Global Refractory Materials Market is expected to grow by 5066.81 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300871/?utm_source=GNW

81 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the refractory materials market for steel industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for steel from the construction, infrastructure, automotive, and other sectors and increasing R&D activities by vendors. In addition, increasing demand for steel from the construction, infrastructure, automotive, and other sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The refractory materials market for steel industry analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The refractory materials market for steel industry is segmented as below:

By Type

• brick

• monolithic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing capacity developments in the steel industryas one of the prime reasons driving the refractory materials market for steel industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on refractory materials market for steel industry covers the following areas:

• Refractory materials market for steel industry sizing

• Refractory materials market for steel industry forecast

• Refractory materials market for steel industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refractory materials market for steel industry vendors that include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Imerys S.A., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, and RHI Magnesita GmbH. Also, the refractory materials market for steel industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

