Global Session Border Controller Market Outlook Report 2021-2028 - Focus on Interoperability, Security, Connectivity, Migratio, & Media Transcoding

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Session Border Controller Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global session border controller (SBC) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing preference of organizations to shift from the conventional public switched telephone network (PSTN) lines to VoIP or IP telephony-based PBX communication protocols, followed by the increasing penetration of 5G telecommunication network, are anticipated to promote the market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the growing need of organizations to safeguard their communication network, owing to the rising concern for data theft and network blockages, along with the numerous benefits associated with the utilization of SBCs are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The global session border controller (SBC) market consists of numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, session capacity, end-use industry, and by region. The session capacity segment is further bifurcated into < 300, 300-1000, 1001-5000, 5001-10000, and >10000.

Among these segments, the 5001-10000 segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Enterprises which require a higher amount of network connectivity for purposes including media and entertainment, or transportation among others, usually deploy SBCs that can control 5001-10000 session capacity.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 200 million by 2028. Factors such as the presence of a large number of manufacturers and component providers of SBCs in the region, along with the increasing penetration of the internet, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.



Some of the prominent players in the global session border controller (SBC) market are

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle

Sangoma Technologies Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc. (ECI Telecom Ltd.)

AudioCodes Limited

Patton Electronics Co.

Nokia Corporation

Metaswitch Networks (Microsoft Corporation)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary - Global Session Border Controller Market



4. Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth drivers

4.2. Market trends

4.3. Market restraint/challenges

4.4. Market opportunities



5. Regulatory & Standard Landscape

5.1. Service providing standards & compliance

5.2. Environmental compliance



6. Analysis on the Application of Session Border Controller Market

6.1. Cloud-based IP communication services

6.2. IP contact centers

6.3. Mobile workers & small offices

6.4. Unifying disparate communication environment

6.5. Service provider border security



7. Analysis on the Functionality of Session Border Controller Market

7.1. Interoperability

7.2. Security

7.3. Connectivity

7.4. Migration

7.5. Media transcoding



8. Analysis on the Deployment Mode of Session Border Controller



9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Session Border Controller Market

9.1. Impact on the overall market

9.2. Impact on the demand

9.3. Impact on the telecommunication industry

9.4. Impact on the key market players

9.5. Impact on the overall price trend

9.6. Market impact analysis in 2020 (quarter wise) w.r.t Covid-19 pandemic (USD million)



10. Comparative Analysis

10.1. Analysis on supported transcoding & non-transcoding capacities



11. Global Session Border Controller Market Outlook

11.1. By value (USD Million)



12. Global Session Border Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, 2019-2028

12.1. By type

12.1.1. Enterprise SBC, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.1. Small scale enterprise, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.2. Medium scale enterprise, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.1.3. Large scale enterprise, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.2. Service provider SBC, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.1.3. Hybrid SBC, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.2. By session capacity

12.2.1. < 300, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.2.2. 300-1000, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.2.3. 1001-5000, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.2.4. 5001-10000, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.2.5. >10000, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3. By end-use industry

12.3.1. Government, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.2. Manufacturing, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.3. BFSI, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.4. Healthcare, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.5. Transportation, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.6. IT & telecom, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.7. Energy & utility, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.3.8. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

12.4. Global Session Border Controller Market, By Region, 2019-2028



