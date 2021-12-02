Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Report 2021: Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $71.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$49.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Intranasal Drug Delivery market.

As a direct result of technological advancements and increasing awareness among physicians and patients, a number of drug delivery options, including implantable, injectable, ocular, nasal, pulmonary, topical, transdermal, and transmucosal, are available to patients and care providers.

The mode of delivering drugs to the target area of the patient body plays a decisive role in the effectiveness of the therapy. Pulmonary and nasal are the most popular approaches for drug delivery, owing to the ease of administration, particularly for patients requiring long-term therapy, improvement in quality of life of patients, the improved efficacy and bioavailability of administered drugs, lower risk of drug overdose, and easier compliance with stringent pharmaceutical regulations.



Nasal drug delivery route is suitable for systematic drug delivery, needleless vaccination, and for drug candidates with low oral absorption or vulnerable to first-pass effect in the human body. Intranasal drug delivery is a method involving the administration of drugs through the nasal cavity to produce a systemic or local therapeutic activity, with the exceptional vascular structure of the human nose making it suitable for administering small molecule drugs and biologics, and highly effective for treating local infections, and acute and chronic allergies.

A plethora of local anesthetics, antibiotics, antihistamines, bronchodilators, calcium, corticosteroids, decongestant sprays, pain relief drugs, snuffs, supplements, vasoconstrictors and other drugs are administered through the intranasal route for chronic and acute treatments. Intranasal drugs are primarily administered in the form of ointments, sprays, powders, gels, and drops for treating allergic infections, analgesics, osteoporosis, vaccinations, pain management, anxiety, depression, and sexual dysfunction, among others.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026

The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



North America represents the leading global market for intranasal drug delivery, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD; the high adoption of drug delivery technique in healthcare institutions; and the growing affinity of patients for affordable generic drugs.

Technological developments are among the major factors driving the growth of the US drug delivery industry. The US drug delivery market has recorded significant developments in the past few years, and the search for new technologies represent a perennial effort aimed at achieving incremental benefits.

In addition to scientific advancements, other factors and issues such as availability of financial support, changing scientific policies, therapeutic protocols, government regulations, and market forces have a bearing on the drug delivery market.



Europe represents the second largest market for intranasal drug delivery, trailed by the Asia-Pacific. The European market is expected to showcase fast growth fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses targeted for intranasal therapeutics, the growing markets for geriatric care, pediatric care, and home healthcare.

Emerging countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, are expected to spearhead the growth of the global intranasal drug delivery market by virtue of the large pool of target patients, relatively stronger GDP growth, improving public and private healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing penetration of medical insurance.

The Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as India and China, is expected to exhibit strong growth through the burgeoning population, rising per capita incomes, increasing patient awareness about the benefits of intranasal drugs, and increasing investment from drug companies.



Promising Intranasal Vaccines to Nip COVID-19 Virus at Point of Entry

Rapid Progress despite Roadblocks

Nasal Sprays for Protection against COVID-19 Infection

Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude

Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery

Regional Market Analysis

Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug Delivery

Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range

Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity

Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes

Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects

Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application

Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name) Indication Dosage Form Year

Recent Market Activity

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids: A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage

Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms

Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word

Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace

Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases

Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Future Opportunities in CNS Space

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations

Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals

Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace

Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market

Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

