Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Sales of $145 million increase 7.2% compared to Q3 2020 and 21.3% compared to Q3 2019



Gross Margin reaches record third quarter rate of 57.6%

Raises Full Year 2021 EPS outlook to $0.81 to $0.86

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a growing lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2021

Net sales increased 7.2% to $145.3 million compared to $135.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and increased 21.3% when compared to the same period in 2019

Gross margin improved 520 basis points to 57.6% compared to 52.4% in the prior year third quarter

Operating income increased $2.0 million, to $4.9 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year third quarter

Net income was $2.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the prior year third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 15.3% to $13.2 million compared to $11.4 million in the prior year third quarter



1See Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “Our third quarter results reflect continued strength in customer demand for our core product offering and strong operating performance in the face of supply chain disruptions. Despite the congestion in the transportation networks, our business was able to maneuver and generate healthy sales growth of 7.2% and net income growth of over 200%, led by significant gross profit margin improvement. We are encouraged with the holiday selling trends to date and expect to end the year strong.”

“As we near the end of 2021 and look into 2022 and beyond, I’m excited with the progress we’ve made on developing our long-range Big Dam Blueprint and the insights that will inform our strategic growth opportunities. The building blocks of the blueprint will inform critical long-term investments in our business, many of which are underway today and will be embedded in our near-term plans. Importantly, the investments we make will be thoughtful and purposeful, matching the growth and needs of the business. The core pillars of our strategic plans are:

Lead with a digital and customer first mindset in all aspects of our strategic initiatives

Intensify our efforts to optimize our owned DTC channels by truly understanding how our customer wants to engage with Duluth

Evolve our multi-brand platform to enable long term growth through product development that meets our customer’s end use

Continually test and learn in alternative channels that can lead to incremental growth on top of our goal of reaching $1 billion in sales by 2025

Invest in the enablement and future proofing of our enterprise through thoughtful, value creating investments in supply chain and digital capabilities”



Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2021

Net sales increased 7.2% to $145.3 million, compared to $135.5 million in the same period a year ago and increased 21.3% versus the third quarter of 2019. Retail store net sales increased by 22.3% to $60.1 million, a significant increase over last year’s third quarter when store traffic was adversely affected by the pandemic. For a more normalized comparison, retail store sales were up 3.3% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 1.4% to $85.2 million compared to the third quarter last year when online shopping was boosted by heavier discounts and customer store traffic was light due to covid concerns. For a more normalized comparison, direct-to-consumer sales increased 38.4% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net sales in store markets increased 10.5% to $103.0 million, compared to $93.6 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a continued ramp up in store traffic and positive conversion trends as compared to the prior year. Net sales in non-store markets increased slightly by 0.7%, to $41.1 million.

Men’s apparel net sales growth increased 7.5% driven by growth in year-round workwear, while women’s apparel net sales increased 5.6% driven by strength in woven bottoms and flannels.

Gross profit increased 17.8% to $83.6 million, or 57.6% of net sales, compared to $71.0 million, or 52.4% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The significant increase in gross profit was driven by a higher mix of full price sales due to lower clearance inventory and successfully dialing back promotional activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.5% to $78.8 million, compared to $68.2 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 54.2%, compared to 50.3% in the corresponding prior year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was primarily due to higher personnel costs, coupled with increased advertising expense as we pulled back in the prior year due to our uncertainty about customer demand resulting from the pandemic.

The effective tax rate related to controlling interest was 25% compared to 29% in the corresponding prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $20.4 million, an inventory balance of $165.1 million, net working capital of $89.9 million, and no outstanding balance on its $150.0 million revolving senior credit facility.

Updated Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2021 outlook as follows:

Net sales in the range of $700 million to $715 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $73 million to $75 million 1

EPS in the range of $0.81 to $0.86 per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $18 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through December 9, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10161763

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit https://dpregister.com/10161763 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

(Tables Follow)







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,390 $ 47,221 Receivables 5,133 2,270 Income tax receivable 605 — Inventory, net 165,078 149,052 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 14,787 10,203 Prepaid catalog costs 635 1,014 Total current assets 206,628 209,760 Property and equipment, net 114,579 124,237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124,164 117,490 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 50,866 53,468 Available-for-sale security 6,598 6,111 Other assets, net 5,382 4,511 Total assets $ 508,217 $ 515,577 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 59,157 $ 33,647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,832 37,686 Income taxes payable — 7,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,362 11,050 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,679 2,629 Current portion of Duluth long-term debt — 2,500 Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 675 623 Total current liabilities 116,705 95,714 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 110,370 104,287 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 40,954 43,299 Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities — 45,750 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 26,773 27,229 Deferred tax liabilities 8,092 8,200 Total liabilities 302,894 324,479 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (998 ) (628 ) Capital stock 94,815 92,875 Retained earnings 113,509 101,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 494 48 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 207,820 193,461 Noncontrolling interest (2,497 ) (2,363 ) Total shareholders' equity 205,323 191,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 508,217 $ 515,577

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.











DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021

November 1, 2020 October 31, 2021

November 1, 2020 Net sales $ 145,277 $ 135,531 $ 427,823 $ 382,823 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 61,627 64,494 196,204 186,982 Gross profit 83,650 71,037 231,619 195,841 Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,792 68,189 211,779 202,175 Operating income (loss) 4,858 2,848 19,840 (6,334 ) Interest expense 900 1,643 3,390 4,771 Other (loss) income, net (265 ) 87 (193 ) (104 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,693 1,292 16,257 (11,209 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 930 393 4,048 (2,827 ) Net income (loss) 2,763 899 12,209 (8,382 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (43 ) (41 ) (134 ) (128 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 2,806 $ 940 $ 12,343 $ (8,254 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,649 32,476 32,605 32,431 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.38 $ (0.25 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,761 32,606 32,825 32,431 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.38 $ (0.25 )









DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 November 1, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,209 $ (8,382 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,822 21,209 Stock based compensation 1,612 1,263 Deferred income taxes (257 ) 3,463 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 404 304 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (2,863 ) (64 ) Income taxes receivable (605 ) (3,549 ) Inventory (16,026 ) (65,554 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (1,571 ) 1,154 Software hosting implementation costs, net (2,939 ) — Deferred catalog costs 379 94 Trade accounts payable 24,944 21,424 Income taxes payable (7,579 ) (3,427 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations 4,117 2,667 Other assets (918 ) — Noncash lease impacts 29 784 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 32,758 (28,614 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,108 ) (11,059 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores — (520 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 108 96 Proceeds from disposals 55 — Net cash used in investing activities (8,945 ) (11,483 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 5,000 84,588 Payments on line of credit (5,000 ) (60,894 ) Proceeds from delayed draw term loan — 32,500 Payments on delayed draw term loan (48,250 ) (3,625 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (457 ) (354 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,894 ) (1,325 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (370 ) (215 ) Other 327 (18 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (50,644 ) 50,657 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents (26,831 ) 10,560 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 47,221 2,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,390 $ 12,800 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,328 $ 4,730 Income taxes paid $ 12,585 $ 40 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 2,518 $ 657









DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter Ended October 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 November 1, 2020 October 31, 2021 November 1, 2020 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,763 $ 899 $ 12,209 $ (8,382 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,306 7,917 21,822 21,209 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 478 — 1,252 — Interest expense 900 1,643 3,390 4,771 Amortization of build-to-suit operating leases

capital contribution 198 199 595 596 Income tax expense (benefit) 930 393 4,048 (2,827 ) EBITDA $ 12,575 $ 11,051 $ 43,316 $ 15,367 Stock based compensation 605 382 1,612 1,263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,180 $ 11,433 $ 44,928 $ 16,630









DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Low High Forecasted Net income $ 26,500 $ 28,100 Depreciation and amortization 28,200 28,200 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 2,000 2,000 Interest expense 4,500 4,400 Amortization of build-to-suit operating leases capital contributions 800 800 Income tax expense 8,800 9,300 EBITDA $ 70,800 $ 72,800 Stock based compensation 2,200 2,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,000 $ 75,000



