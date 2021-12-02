China Skincare Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Beauty Consciousness, Particularly Among the Millennial and Urbanized Population

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Skincare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China skincare market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the China skincare market to continue its strong growth over the next five years.

The market for skincare products is primarily driven by the increasing beauty consciousness, particularly among the millennial and urbanized population.



The rising number of women in the workforce coupled with elevating consumer living standards have augmented the per capita expenditures on skincare products in China.

Furthermore, growing concerns towards the high prevalence of numerous dermatological conditions due to hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing pollution levels, are also propelling the demand for skincare products. Several manufacturers in the country are integrating the traditional Chinese skincare practices with innovative product variants, thereby attracting consumers across all age groups.

Moreover, the rising occurrences of several skin-related disorders due to the chemical-based skincare products are further bolstering the demand for their organic and natural ingredients-based alternatives in China. In line with this, the growing consumer consciousness towards reducing animal-testing procedures of skincare products is driving the market for vegan-certified beauty items in the country.

Apart from the regular skincare products that are mostly available for women, several manufacturers are also introducing men grooming products catering to their changing preferences and requirements.

Additionally, the emergence of e-commerce platforms in the country has increased the product offerings accompanied by lucrative discounts, doorstep delivery options, and secured payment gateways, thereby further augmenting the market for skincare products.

Moreover, the growing influence of social media beauty trends coupled with the increasing number of celebrity endorsements for promoting the use of skincare products will continue to drive the market growth in China over the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the China skincare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID 19 on China skincare market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on ingredient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on gender?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the China skincare market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Departmental Store

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Others

Online

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Natural

Chemical

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g759ze