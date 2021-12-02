Endeavour Silver Intersects High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at its Guanacevi and Bolañitos Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report continued high-grade drill results from its 2021 exploration program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango State, Mexico and the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. Exploration drilling is ongoing at both operations and will continue in 2022.



Highlights from Recent Drill Results

Guanacevi

1.97 gpt Au and 1,254 gpt Ag for 1,412 gpt AgEq over a 3.22 m ETW, including 3.6 gpt Au and 2,690 gpt Ag for 2,978 gpt AgEq over 0.2 m (UCM-67), extending the El Curso orebody along strike





including 3.6 gpt Au and 2,690 gpt Ag for 2,978 gpt AgEq over 0.2 m (UCM-67), extending the El Curso orebody along strike 4.36 gpt Au and 1,450 gpt Ag for 1,798 gpt AgEq over a 3.18 m ETW, including 7.97 gpt Au and 4,568 gpt Ag for 5,206 gpt AgEq over 0.31 m (SCSU-11), extending the Santa Cruz South (SCS) orebody to depth



Bolañitos

8.08 gpt Au and 151 gpt Ag for 797 gpt AgEq over a 1.67 m ETW , including 89.6 gpt Au and 880 gpt Ag for 8,046 gpt AgEq over 0.08 m (BS-04), on a new discovery, the Tepetateras vein, located south of current workings





, including 89.6 gpt Au and 880 gpt Ag for 8,046 gpt AgEq over 0.08 m (BS-04), on a new discovery, the Tepetateras vein, located south of current workings 1.26 gpt gold and 241 gpt silver for 342 gpt AgEq over a 0.96 m ETW (BS-03), on the Lulu vein, south of current workings



Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “We continue to see exceptional drilling results within the El Curso and the Santa Cruz Sur systems at our Guanacevi silver mine. We have been operating at Guanacevi for more than 15 years and these encouraging results support our view that we can continue to extend the mine life.”

Mr. Dickson continued, “Endeavour was built on the drill bit and exploration will continue to be a cornerstone of our strategy as we pursue our vision of being a premier senior silver producer.”

At Guanacevi, underground drilling continues to expand down plunge extensions of the El Curso and the Santa Cruz South (SCS) orebodies (view Guanacevi longitudinal sections). From January through October, more than 14,000 metres in 38 holes have been drilled at Guanacevi from underground.

At Bolañitos, surface and underground drilling has intersected multiple mineralized structures near current workings (view Bolanitos longitudinal sections). Tepetateras is a new area south of Bolañitos situated 1.7 kilometres from Endeavour Silver’s historic Golondrinas Mine. Since the beginning of the year, over 11,500 metres in 59 holes have been drilled at Bolañitos identifying mineralization in structures near current workings.

Guanacevi - El Curso drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole

Structure

From True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) UCM-65

Santa Cruz 219.50 2.45 1.77 736 878 Including 222.85 0.25 5.05 1,973 2,377 UCM-66

Santa Cruz 306.90 2.72 1.62 550 680 Including 311.30 0.29 3.64 1,376 1,667 UCM-67

Santa Cruz 295.15 3.22 1.97 1,254 1,412 Including 301.90 0.23 3.60 2,690 2,978 UCM-68

Santa Cruz 280.50 1.49 0.56 374 419 Including 282.95 0.42 1.18 887 981 UCM-69

Santa Cruz 295.15 2.00 0.84 338 405 Including 297.70 0.21 1.56 567 692 UCM-71

Santa Cruz 281.45 1.58 0.52 187 229 Including 282.10 0.25 1.83 550 697 UCM-74

Santa Cruz 363.85 1.11 0.53 156 198 Including 365.30 0.23 1.31 372 477 UCM-80

Santa Cruz 260.60 1.90 6.64 1,977 2,508 Including 261.90 0.42 15.35 5,320 6,548 UCM-84

Santa Cruz 260.30 0.92 0.57 309 354 Including 261.20 0.39 1.12 578 667

Note: Drill holes UCM-70, UCM-72, UCM-73, UCM-75, UCM-76, UCM-77, UCM-78, UCM-79, UCM-81, UCM-82 returned no significant results

Guanacevi - SCS drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole

Structure

From True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) SCSU-01

Santa Cruz 98.50 1.74 1.26 326 426 Including 99.30 0.27 3.44 650 926 SCSU-02

Santa Cruz 95.20 2.57 1.14 533 624 Including 95.20 0.64 1.69 1,290 1,425 SCSU-03

Santa Cruz 122.85 1.17 0.18 120 135 Including 123.50 0.71 0.19 148 164 SCSU-04

Santa Cruz 159.30 1.86 1.39 608 720 Including 159.80 0.34 2.30 1,037 1,221 SCSU-05

Santa Cruz 157.05 1.12 0.20 109 125 Including 157.85 0.46 0.38 130 161 SCSU-08

Santa Cruz 224.90 1.00 0.13 95 105 Including 225.80 0.33 0.15 111 123 SCSU-10

Santa Cruz 179.10 0.98 2.08 52 218 Including 179.85 0.24 4.15 63 395 SCSU-11

Santa Cruz 136.50 3.18 4.36 1,450 1,798 Including 138.60 0.31 7.97 4,568 5,206 SCSU-12

Santa Cruz 136.00 1.26 1.54 341 464 Including 136.00 0.48 3.11 672 921 SCSU-14

Santa Cruz 173.35 2.17 0.26 193 213 Including 173.35 0.67 0.35 218 245

Note: Drill holes SCSU-06, SCSU-07, SCSU-09, SCSU-13 returned no significant results

Bolañitos - South drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole

Structure

From True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) BS-01

HW Cabrera Carrica 154.20 1.36 0.41 169 202 Including 155.30 0.48 0.24 213 233 BS-02

HW Cabrera Carrica 190.25 1.17 0.77 52 114 Including 190.25 0.31 1.86 165 314 BS-03

Lulú 74.30 0.96 1.26 241 342 Including 74.30 0.11 2.94 789 1025 BS-04

Tepetateras 137.70 1.67 8.08 151 797 Including 140.25 0.08 89.58 880 8046 BS-05

Lulú 20.80 0.93 0.28 104 126 Including 22.00 0.13 1.46 386 502 BS-09

Tepetateras 178.10 3.39 2.63 82 292 Including 186.50 0.10 16.65 95 1427 BS-10

Tepetateras 181.45 0.95 1.01 43 124 Including 182.70 0.29 2.34 116 303 BS-13

Tepetateras 238.65 1.09 1.73 5 143 Including 240.05 0.19 6.02 11 493 BS-15

Tepetateras 151.50 1.39 1.22 119 216 Including 153.40 0.29 3.52 238 520 BS-16

Cabrera Carrica 182.80 1.00 0.22 87 104 Including 182.80 0.77 0.25 102 122 BS-19

Tepetateras 99.60 1.39 1.43 217 331 Including 99.60 1.10 1.80 258 402 Lulú 107.50 1.03 0.14 327 338 Including 107.80 0.80 0.15 331 343

Note: Drill holes LS-01, LS-02, LS-03, LS-04, BS-06, BS-07, BS-08, BS-11, BS-12, BS-14, BS-17, BNU-01, BNU-02, BNU-03 returned no significant results

Bolañitos - Belén drill results are summarized in the following table:

Hole

Structure

From True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) BL1S-6

HW Belén 176.25 1.11 1.16 20 113 Including 176.55 0.33 2.12 28 198 Belén 236.15 1.62 1.39 33 144 Including 236.15 0.31 4.11 113 442 BL0.5S-1

HW Belén 97.00 1.06 2.49 73 272 Including 97.00 0.30 6.62 160 690

Note: Drill holes BL1.5-1, BL1.5-2, BL0.5-3, BL4.5S-1 returned no significant results

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations

Toll free: (877) 685-9775

Tel: (604) 640-4804

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company’s mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits,

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.