Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug discovery informatics market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Drug discovery informatics is a technological solution used for analyzing and interpreting large volumes of biochemical data. The data is generated from the experiments conducted in clinical laboratories for research purposes and utilized for generating insights regarding the development of various drugs.
It involves numerous software and hardware-based tools for sequencing, target data analysis, data visualization, docking, molecular modeling, database protection for drug discovery and development. As a result, it is widely used by healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and contract research organizations (CROs).
Significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries across the globe represents one of key the factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders and the escalating requirement for effective solutions to treat rare diseases are also augmenting the market growth. Drug discovery informatics is widely used by pharmaceutical organizations for the analysis of new drug entities and handling of the biological information from multiple sources.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platforms, which aid in predicting pharmacokinetic outcomes through modeling and simulation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
In line with this, increasing investments by government and private healthcare institutions to develop orphan drugs is also contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global drug discovery informatics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drug discovery informatics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the workflow?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global drug discovery informatics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Accenture Plc
- Certara
- Charles River Laboratories Inc.
- Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
- Eurofins DiscoverX Products
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Jubilant Biosys Limited
- Oracle Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Selvita
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Workflow:
- Drug Discovery
- Drug Development
Breakup by Function:
- Sequence Analysis Platforms
- Molecular Modeling
- Molecular Docking
- Clinical Trial Data Management
- Others
Breakup by Mode:
- Outsourced
- In-house
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organization (CROs)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ady5p3