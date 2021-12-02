Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug discovery informatics market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Drug discovery informatics is a technological solution used for analyzing and interpreting large volumes of biochemical data. The data is generated from the experiments conducted in clinical laboratories for research purposes and utilized for generating insights regarding the development of various drugs.

It involves numerous software and hardware-based tools for sequencing, target data analysis, data visualization, docking, molecular modeling, database protection for drug discovery and development. As a result, it is widely used by healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and contract research organizations (CROs).



Significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries across the globe represents one of key the factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders and the escalating requirement for effective solutions to treat rare diseases are also augmenting the market growth. Drug discovery informatics is widely used by pharmaceutical organizations for the analysis of new drug entities and handling of the biological information from multiple sources.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platforms, which aid in predicting pharmacokinetic outcomes through modeling and simulation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, increasing investments by government and private healthcare institutions to develop orphan drugs is also contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Accenture Plc

Certara

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Jubilant Biosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Selvita

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Workflow:

Drug Discovery

Drug Development

Breakup by Function:

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modeling

Molecular Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

Breakup by Mode:

Outsourced

In-house

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

