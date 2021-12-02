The Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is expected to grow by $ 5.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126564/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the photo printing and merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in gifting culture and the growth of digital photography. In addition, the rise in gifting culture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The photo printing and merchandise market analysis includes product, distribution channel, and device segments and geographic landscape.



The photo printing and merchandise market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Photo only

• Wall decor

• Photo cards

• Photo gifts

• Calendars



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Retail

• Kiosk



By Device

• Desktop

• Mobile



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandiseas one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo printing and merchandise market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Also, the photo printing and merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

