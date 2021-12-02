Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report 2021: Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic and Transboundary Animal Diseases (TADs) Driving Growth - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary reference laboratory market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global veterinary reference laboratory market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Regular testing aids in animal health protection and prevents the spread of serious zoonotic diseases. They also provide technical and scientific assistance using immunodiagnostics, hematology and molecular diagnostics and are widely used for clinical pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, virology and pregnancy testing.



The increasing prevalence of zoonotic and transboundary animal diseases (TADs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, significant rise in pet ownership and increasing preference for companion animals is also driving the market growth.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for PCR testing in veterinary reference laboratories to analyze the effect of the virus and other pathogens in animals. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care (POC) testing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

The technologies aid in the timely diagnosis, identification and management of poison sources in animals. Other factors, including increasing animal healthcare expenditures of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of veterinary sciences, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Phoenix Central Laboratory for Veterinarians Inc. (Zoetis Inc.)

ProtaTek International Inc. (Pharmgate LLC)

Royal GD

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

VCA Inc. (Mars Incorporated)

Virbac Animal Health India Private Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunodiagnostics

ELISA

Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

Others

Molecular Diagnostics

PCR

Microassays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Pathology

Toxicology

Productivity Testing

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Livestock Animals

Companion Animals

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

