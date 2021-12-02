Let's Talk Interactive to Continue Mental Health Support Network for Florida Firefighters

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful inaugural year, Let's Talk Interactive (LTI) today announces the 2nd Alarm Project has renewed its partnership to provide telemedicine health care to firefighters and first responders in Florida's Panhandle region. The contract renewal means continued behavioral health support is available to all Florida Panhandle first responders and their family members. The program includes services for retirees as well.

LTI's telemedicine solutions provide access to specially trained behavioral healthcare providers, who have completed a minimum of eight years of trauma service, including PTSD. The custom telecounseling therapy and benefits package, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensures that firefighters and first responders are able to access the support they need when they need it from professionals who truly understand the urgent need to support those who live in a traumatizing role, and do it with honor every day.

A first responder recently shared their experience with the program in an anonymous survey. "Knowing there is a person that you can text or call any time makes a big difference. Knowing that I could call you at 8 p.m. while I was having a panic attack and you were there and answered, it made me feel like this project actually has people that are there for you at the drop of a hat and that care about you."

"Firefighters and first responders carry the heavy load of working in life-threatening situations and responding to trauma," said LTI founder and CEO Arthur Cooksey. "The decision to renew the contract is a testament not only to the success of LTI's technology, but also to the team's humanitarian efforts in collaboration with 2nd Alarm Project and FAMU to provide behavioral health support to this community. We are proud that we're able to provide professional, flexible, secure, and instant mental health support to first responders. It's our privilege to support the Panhandle's firefighting community."

The 2nd Alarm Project is a collaboration of local university faculty and staff, community partners, and first responder organizations led by Florida A&M University (FAMU). The project comprises first responders, experienced clinicians and researchers in trauma, behavioral health, and others and serves several counties across the Florida Panhandle: Bay, Calhoun, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Leon, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwanee, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the first year of our partnership," said 2nd Alarm Project Director Dr. Kellie O'Dare. "First responders and firefighters battle stress, depression, PTSD and anxiety. These challenges are compounded by a work schedule and culture that can make accessing therapy difficult. The LTI telecounseling therapy program and custom provider network allows us to make sure everyone who wants or needs support can get it. That's invaluable."

To learn more about Let's Talk Interactive's telehealth and provider network solutions, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com .

