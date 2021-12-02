Multifamily Partnership Results in 2 Billion Gallons of Freshwater Saved

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when utility costs are rising , large parts of the country regularly experience drought , and calls for U.S. companies to make a demonstrable impact grow, EcoSystems and BH Management Services (BH) today announce a major milestone - over 2 billion gallons of water, 85 million kilowatt-hours of energy and 59,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions saved.

Their relationship began in 2015 with an emphasis on water conservation. Six years later, the partnership has expanded to water and energy conservation at 127 properties throughout 17 states in 75 cities. Headquartered in Des Moines, IA, BH is the ninth-largest multi-family property management company in America.

"BH has been on the forefront of conservation in the real estate industry for years, and that commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) will continue to positively impact the environment, their residents, and their investors for years to come," says EcoSystems' Co-CEO Richard Lamondin. "We are grateful to have a long-term partner so aligned with our mission and values. Realizing this kind of impact is exactly what we dreamed of when starting EcoSystems," adds Lamondin.

In tune with EcoSystems' mantra that conservation is good for business, utility cost savings across the BH portfolio surpass $16 million. EcoSystems' solutions at just two BH properties - the Estate at Vista Ridge in Lewisville, TX, and the Crossing at Barry Road in Kansas City, MO - have resulted in nearly a half-million dollars in energy cost savings over the last six years. Through their water conservation efforts, EcoSystems and BH reduced water usage by 15.6 million gallons at the Estate at Vista Ridge and 17 million gallons at the Crossing at Barry Road.

"At BH, we value strong partnerships with companies who are committed to making our communities and our world better places to live. We've found a great partner in EcoSystems," says Joanna Zabriskie, president and CEO. "Their approach to water and energy conservation aligns with our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the lives and communities we touch," adds Zabriskie.

More good news for the environment is on the way from BH and EcoSystems. With dozens of projects designed to address these issues in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond, the companies plan continued improvements in energy savings.

About BH Management Services

Founded in 1993, BH Management Services is a vertically integrated multifamily owner-operator with a proven track record of success in acquisitions, financing, renovations, and property operations. We believe that our people are what elevates us, that trust fosters innovation, and that doing business the right way is the best way. Powered by a performance-driven culture and tech-forward approach, BH has become one of the largest multifamily companies in the United States, with 100,000 units under management. Recently named "Best Workplace for Women", "Best Workplaces for Diversity" and "Best Workplace for Millennials" by Fortune Magazine, BH is strengthened by more than 2,400 employees across the United States. For more information, visit www.bhmanagement.com .

About EcoSystems

EcoSystems is a water and energy conservation company whose mission is to address the challenges of water security, housing affordability, climate change and sea-level rise—all while proving that conservation is good for business. The firm, founded by brothers Richard and Lawrence Lamondin, earned the rank of 48 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. Their programs have made a significant impact on more than 215,000 people across 28 states, saving more than 4.8 billion gallons of freshwater, more than 131,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and more than 188 million kilowatt hours in energy savings. For information on how EcoSystems is conserving water and energy and to learn more about how conservation is good for business, visit www.ecosystems.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Caitlin Wolf

caitlinrwolf@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1: Crossing at Barry Road





A BH multifamily property located in Kansas City, MO that has experienced a massive impact from water and energy conservation.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment