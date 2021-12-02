Amdocs Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for Third Consecutive Year

DJSI distinction reflects Amdocs standing as a sustainability leader, including efforts to support communities, implement diversity and close the digital divide



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility for the third consecutive year, earning a place on the prestigious S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating public companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index* represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said: "We congratulate Amdocs for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Amdocs, said: "We are once again honored to be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America. In an era where connectivity and the demand for meaningful digital experiences have never been more intense, we're proud of the work we've done as a company and with our partners to meet society's evolving demands. Along with our ongoing promise of improving the lives of people in our communities, prioritizing diversity and protecting our environment, this important work remains a critical part of Amdocs' identity."

*“Dow Jones Sustainability North America Composite Index”. S&P Dow Jones Indices. November 19, 2021

