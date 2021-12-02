Renalytix to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on December 7

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will release first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (EST) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT).

Conference Call Details:
US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551
US/Canada Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290
United Kingdom International Dial-In Number: 0800 0288 438
United Kingdom Local Dial-In Number: 0203 1070 289
Conference ID: 2495524

Webcast Registration link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2s8cwr7x

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR
  
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore 
  
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams 
  
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne CawthorneMob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303
  
CapComm Partners  
 
Peter DeNardoTel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com
  

About Renalytix
Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.